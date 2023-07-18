Ryan Reynolds has proven his ability to conquer Hollywood, and now he's taking the Welsh football team, Wrexham, along for the ride.

After rescuing the club from its fifth-tier struggles, Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney have given Wrexham the A-list treatment and are now embarking on a U.S. tour that promises to bring the team's unlikely stars directly to the fans who have followed their journey through the popular docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham."

The series has catapulted figures like manager Phil Parkinson into the spotlight, showcasing the dedication and talent of individuals who have spent their careers in the lower levels of the sport.

Among them is striker Paul Mullin, who may not have graced the Premier League but is now enjoying the limelight, thanks to Reynolds' Instagram feed with its staggering 49 million followers – reaching Beckham-esque levels of exposure.

Wrexham will take on formidable opponents like Chelsea, Manchester United, LA Galaxy II and Philadelphia Union II in various venues across North Carolina, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Pennsylvania.

This tour not only serves as a chance for the team to fine-tune their skills before returning to the fourth division for the first time in 15 years but also offers an opportunity to expand their fanbase in the United States.

Because with Wrexham, it's about more than just football.

Reynolds and McElhenney had to generate a level of interest that went beyond a self-funded passion project.

Their $2.5 million takeover in 2021 was followed by significant investments in player acquisitions and stadium improvements, resulting in a long-awaited promotion last season.

However, sustaining this success requires further financial backing. In addition to their loyal supporter base in Wrexham, the team relies on the star power of its owners and the enduring fascination with "Welcome to Wrexham" to attract sponsors like TikTok and other major brands.

For many fourth-division teams, securing commercial partnerships with such big-name companies remains a mere dream.

Wrexham, however, has managed to ink deals with United Airlines, Stok, and Betty Buzz, underscoring Reynolds and McElhenney's ability to transcend the boundaries of the playing field.

Fans eagerly anticipate the second season of "Welcome to Wrexham," particularly after the team's dramatic promotion-sealing victory – a thrilling 3-2 triumph against Notts County in the final weeks of the campaign.

One of the heroes of that crucial match was former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster, who, at 40 years old, performed a stunning penalty save in added time. Foster, lured out of retirement just weeks prior, has since signed a one-year contract to prolong his playing career and has also found success in podcasting and YouTube endeavors. His association with Hollywood royalty became evident when a video of the promotion celebrations, featuring Reynolds personally congratulating Foster outside the locker room, went viral with over 4.2 million views.

The festivities continued as Reynolds and McElhenney joined an open-top bus parade through Wrexham, igniting the city with unbridled joy.

The euphoria then carried the team all the way to Las Vegas, where they celebrated their accomplishments.

Now, it's time to focus on the business at hand.

While Wrexham's promotion from the National League was achieved with players like Mullin, who embraced the project and dropped down to a lower level for the financial prospects and the unique opportunity presented by Hollywood stars venturing into team ownership, the fourth division poses new challenges.

While goals are expected to flow from Mullin's boots, back-to-back promotions cannot be guaranteed.

Reynolds and McElhenney have demonstrated their ambition, and it's unlikely that they envision Wrexham languishing in the fourth division.

Nor is it likely to sustain the interest of fans avidly streaming the documentary.

While regular matches against giants like Manchester United and Chelsea may not be on the immediate horizon, Wrexham's supporters know that anything is possible with two Hollywood stars writing the script.