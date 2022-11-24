Switzerland skipper Granit Xhaka stated on Wednesday that his team did not have to mimic Germany's protest of FIFA's position on rainbow armbands by covering their mouths.

Germany lined up for their team photo before a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan making the gesture after they abandoned plans for skipper Manuel Neuer to wear the "OneLove" armband following threats of on-field disciplinary action by FIFA.

"I don't think we need to do anything as the Swiss team. We need to respect the rules and concentrate on our football, that's all I intend to do," captain Xhaka told reporters ahead of his team's Group G opener against Cameroon on Thursday.

"We're here to play football and not hand out lessons to anyone."

A representative of the Swiss football federation had previously said Xhaka "would have liked" to wear the armband but would instead wear one provided by FIFA with an anti-racist message.

The Swiss were one of seven European teams whose captains were to wear the armband in support of LGBTQ people at the tournament in Qatar which goes against Qatari beliefs and traditions.

Germany's football association (DFB) said on Tuesday it was examining the legality of FIFA's threat after some of the teams came under fire at home for failing to take a stronger stand against the stance of world football's governing body.