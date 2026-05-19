Beşiktaş have parted ways with coach Sergen Yalçın by mutual agreement, bringing an abrupt end to his second spell in charge of the black-and-white club.

Yalçın returned to the sidelines on Aug. 30 after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departed following Beşiktaş’s early European exit, with supporters hoping the former title-winning coach could reignite the club’s fading momentum.

Instead, the reunion failed to recreate the magic of his first stint.

The 53-year-old manager, who guided Beşiktaş to both the Süper Lig title and the Turkish Cup during his first tenure, struggled to restore consistency in a turbulent campaign marked by unstable performances, growing fan unrest and missed objectives.

Beşiktaş finished fourth in the league and saw their Turkish Cup run end in the semifinals, falling short of expectations once again despite a managerial change designed to revive the season.

Short-lived return

Yalçın’s second spell lasted only 262 days, far shorter than his first tenure, which stretched to 679 days and delivered one of the club’s most memorable modern campaigns.

During his second period in charge, he managed 39 matches across all competitions, recording 20 wins, 10 draws and nine defeats. Beşiktaş scored 70 goals in those matches while conceding 43.

In the Süper Lig, Yalçın oversaw 33 matches, while he also led the side in six Turkish Cup fixtures.

Across both spells at Beşiktaş, Yalçın coached the team in 122 official matches, collecting 67 victories, 22 draws and 33 defeats. His sides scored 226 goals and conceded 150.

Expectations gave way to disappointment

Yalçın’s return initially carried emotional weight among supporters who remembered his title-winning success and strong connection with the club.

But the optimism quickly faded as Beşiktaş failed to establish rhythm in either the league or cup competitions.

The club’s inability to remain in the Süper Lig title race, combined with another disappointing cup exit, intensified pressure from the stands.

Defeats to Konyaspor in the Turkish Cup and Trabzonspor at home in league play proved particularly damaging.

Frustration spilled into the terraces, where supporters openly called for the resignations of both the board and Yalçın, while players were also targeted with whistles during poor performances.

The defeats deepened the disconnect between the fans, management and coaching staff, exposing the growing instability surrounding a club that has struggled to match its historic standards in recent seasons.