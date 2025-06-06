Barcelona's teen sensation, Lamine Yamal, delivered a performance that didn’t just book Spain’s ticket to the Nations League final – it screamed Ballon d’Or.

Yamal scored twice and was named man of the match as Spain outlasted France 5-4 in a semifinal slugfest on Thursday, sending La Roja into Sunday’s showdown with neighbors Portugal.

It was another defining display in a season that’s seen the Barcelona teen dazzle with maturity far beyond his years.

“He’s the best player in the world,” coach Luis de la Fuente said flatly. “And in my opinion, he should win the Ballon d’Or.”

Yamal wasn’t alone in lighting up Stuttgart.

Nico Williams, Spain’s other electric winger, added a goal and an assist, continuing the form that made him man of the match in last summer’s Euro 2024 final against England.

But Thursday belonged to Yamal.

Star’s statement

Facing a much-hyped French side featuring fellow Ballon d’Or contender Ousmane Dembele, Yamal struck early and often, inspiring Spain to a commanding 5-1 lead before a late French surge narrowed the margin.

Spain's Lamine Yamal reacts during the UEFA Nations League semi-final football match between Spain and France, Stuttgart, Germany, June 5, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The win sets up a final between the 2021 and 2019 Nations League champions – Spain and Portugal – and pits the teenage sensation against global icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It’s special,” Yamal said of the final. “This is the kind of match I dream of – playing to prove who I am.”

Still a teenager, Yamal will share the pitch with 39-year-old Ronaldo, 23 years his senior. That doesn’t faze him.

“Cristiano is a legend. I respect him like everyone does. But my job is to win, nothing more,” he said.

Dembele vs. Yamal

With both players powering their national teams and collecting club trophies, the Ballon d’Or race appears to be a two-horse sprint.

Dembele, 28, boasts a packed trophy cabinet this season – Champions League, Ligue 1, French Cup, and Super Cup with PSG.

Yamal counters with LaLiga, the Spanish Cup, and the Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona. But Thursday’s head-to-head gave Yamal the edge – at least in the eyes of his coach.

“He’s made a statement tonight,” De la Fuente said. “Ballon d’Or? He deserves it.”

The official shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, covering performances between Aug. 1 and July 31, will be revealed in early August. The ceremony is set for Sept. 22.

Spain’s golden generation?

Yamal and Williams aren’t just future stars – they’re driving Spain’s present success. After lifting the Euro 2024 trophy in Germany, Spain now has a chance to add Nations League gold in Munich – familiar ground for a team growing more dominant by the day.

“This isn’t our first final,” said midfielder Mikel Merino, who also scored against France. “We have great memories here. Now we want another trophy.”

As for De la Fuente, he’s already eyeing something even bigger.

“Two super powerful teams will play this final,” he said. “It could easily be a World Cup final.”