Fenerbahçe's presidential candidate Aziz Yıldırım is rallying support as the club's crucial elections on June 8-9 approach.

During a meeting with congress members and fans in Izmir, Yıldırım delivered ambitious statements regarding his vision for the club and its financial outlook, touching on the much-discussed prospect of bringing Jose Mourinho to Kadiköy.

In Izmir, Yıldırım connected with supporters and delved into the club's economic history.

Reflecting on his tenure, he recalled: "Due to ongoing legal battles, we faced fluctuating fortunes, which hindered our ability to manage Fenerbahçe effectively. You pulled the plug on us in 2018. At that time, the club’s debt was equivalent to 80 million euros ($87 million), up from 28 million euros during Ali Şen's era. Now, Fenerbahçe grapples with at least 16 billion-18 billion euros in debt and 190 million euros in player payments. Should Ali Koç and his administration succeed, they will always have our support. However, the situation today is no better than when we left. I am tired of talking about debt. I will provide a clear financial statement every month."

Yıldırım also expressed his dedication to Fenerbahçe, stating that despite the challenges of the elections, his love for the club remains strong.

He indicated that if he wins, this would be his final term, highlighting that Fenerbahçe is more than just individuals like himself and Ali Koç.

Yıldırım emphasized the capabilities of many congress members and stressed that overcoming financial challenges is feasible with strength, underscoring that Fenerbahçe is their top priority.

He revealed ambitious plans for Fenerbahçe's stadium in talks with Fenerbahçe association leaders from Izmir and the Aegean region.

The project, led by Nihat Özbağı, includes expanding the stands behind the goals by 10,000 seats, aiming for a 60,000-capacity stadium within a year.

He assured everyone would receive tickets and discussed season tickets with the associations.

Additionally, plans are underway to create ten grass pitches in Gebze.

Yıldırım reflected on the football team's past, emphasizing the need for improvement despite achieving 99 points without winning the championship.

He highlighted the importance of building a strong squad and expressed confidence in the current Fenerbahçe team.

Yıldırım also mentioned plans to finalize talks with Mourinho to build a great team together as he will personally meet the "Special One" in London next week.

Regarding the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), Yıldırım assured that changes were imminent.