Beşiktaş Thursday wiped out the Albanian side, Tirana 3-1 on home turf in the first leg of the UEFA European Conference League second qualifying round.

It was a night that showcased the essence of football – a rollercoaster of emotions, electrifying goals, and a budding star announcing his arrival on the grand stage.

The sparks flew right from the kickoff, and it did not take long for the roaring crowd to erupt as 29-year-old Onur Bulut registered his name on the scoresheet in the 21st minute.

The first half continued with relentless energy, and just before the whistle blew, Jackson Muleka, a name that strikes fear into the hearts of defenders, doubled Beşiktaş's lead with a clinical finish in the 42nd minute.

Beşiktaş's Jackson Muleka (R) in action against Tirana's Florjan Pergjoni (L) during the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification match, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 27, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Tirana, however, refused to go down without a fight.

They battled ferociously and were rewarded for their persistence when Kaina found the back of the net in the 83rd minute, igniting a glimmer of hope for the visiting team.

Yet, it was not meant to be for Tirana on this night.

As the match approached its dying moments, a star was born in Semih Kılıçsoy, the 17-year-old wunderkind from Beşiktaş's youth academy.

Beşiktaş's Semih Kılıçsoy (L) celebrates after scoring against Tirana during the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification match, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 27, 2023. (AA Photo)

Substituted in for Onur Bulut in the 83rd minute, Kılıçsoy left an indelible mark on the game, scoring a breathtaking goal in the 90+4 minute.

The stadium erupted in applause, acknowledging the birth of a new hero wearing the iconic black and white jersey.

Amid all the cheers and celebration, Beşiktaş coach Şenol Güneş stood tall on the sidelines, guiding his team.

Throughout the match, the experienced mentor received waves of support and affection from the ardent Çarşı faithful, who recognized his invaluable role in the team's success.

After the final whistle, Güneş, wearing a smile of satisfaction, addressed the press conference, expressing his pride in the team's dominant performance.

"We knew the way our opponents played, and we were well-prepared for their tactics. Our superiority on the pitch was evident in the scoreline. Though we conceded a goal we shouldn't have, I am elated with the overall game and the result," he said.

He praised the players' efforts, both seasoned and newcomers, and expressed high hopes for the young talent emerging from the club's youth ranks.

"We have a ray of hope in our young players. They showed tremendous potential tonight, but the road to becoming stars is challenging. They must continue to shine and exceed the expectations placed upon them," he added.

When asked about the transfer window's contrasting approach with rival teams, Güneş remained composed and focused on the team's vision.

"We don't measure our success by what others do. Beşiktaş operates with prudence and sound financial principles. Our focus is on building a team that plays the best football, not buying players based on others' actions," he concluded.