Galatasaray's talented young football forward Yusuf Demir declared the Lions are determined to be crowned champions in the Spor Toto Süper Lig this season.

Yusuf spoke to the press following a friendly match between Adana Demirspor, who are currently in third place in the Spor Toto Süper Lig, and his team in Antalya during the break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 19-year-old Austrian winger commented on the game in which he found the net twice, saying, "We didn't do well in the beginning, but we picked up in the second half. I think we deserved the victory."

Yusuf Demir expressed his delight at being welcomed to Galatasaray at the start of the campaign, stating, "I'm thrilled to be here. I'm optimistic that we'll be crowned champions at the conclusion of the season. Every goal has a huge impact on the morale of a player. I'm overjoyed to have scored my first goals and I'm looking forward to more in the future."

Yusuf noted that there were numerous talented athletes on the squad, adding, "Our more experienced teammates are determined to aid the younger generation. I'm not sure what other teams are like, but our squad is passionate. We have high expectations of success. I hope we can make it happen."

The young Lion, who elected to represent the Austrian National Team instead of playing for Türkiye, was asked his opinion on the foreign rule and replied, "I know nothing about it. You should ask the administrators about it, not me."

Yusuf suggested that inquiries about the number of foreign players who are allowed to play in Türkiye should be directed to the Turkish Football Federation, as he does not work there.