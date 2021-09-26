French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe retained his title at the men's world championships in the finale of the 268.3-kilometer ride between Antwerp and Leuven on Sunday.

Alaphilippe made the decisive move on the short climb up to the Sint Antoniusberg 17 kilometers from the line and never looked back, becoming only the seventh rider to win consecutive titles.

The result capped a remarkable team effort from the French, who shook up the race throughout to wear down their opponents, notably the Belgians as odds-on favorite Wout van Aert ended up finishing empty-handed.

Dutchman Dylan van Baarle took second place ahead of Denmark's Michael Valgren in third.