French investigators have conducted raids on the offices of the organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics and event management companies connected to the highly anticipated opening ceremony, as revealed by sources closely involved in the probe on Thursday.

The raids, which unfolded on Wednesday, are a crucial part of an ongoing investigation into alleged favoritism surrounding the awarding of contracts linked to the Olympics.

Leading the charge in these investigations is the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF).

In response to the probe, Paris 2024 issued a statement confirming the PNF's presence at their headquarters on Oct. 18.

The organizing committee assured full cooperation with the investigation, emphasizing on their longstanding commitment to transparency and accountability.

Their focal point makes these searches even more intriguing: An event management company named Paname 24.

This firm plays a pivotal role in orchestrating the opening ceremony, set to grace the iconic Seine on July 26.

Notably, this event marks a historical departure from the typical stadium-based setting for a Summer Olympics opening, taking the spectacle to the heart of Paris.

But Paname 24's responsibilities do not end there; they are also tasked with crafting the opening ceremony for the Paralympics, scheduled for Aug. 28.

It is a double spotlight that adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigations.

This is not the first time that investigators have descended upon the realm of the Paris Olympics.

In a prior round of actions back in June, the crosshairs were aimed at the organizing committee's headquarters and the offices of Solideo, the construction company overseeing the development of Olympic sites.

The investigation reached the homes of two high-ranking officials, Etienne Thobois, the Chief Executive Officer of Paris 2024; and Edouard Donnelly, the Executive Director of Operations.

Additionally, it expanded to the offices of a consulting firm jointly founded by these two key figures.

A source close to the investigation revealed that around 20 contracts are under scrutiny, adding depth to the unfolding saga.

With the Paris Olympics slated to unfold from July 26 to Aug. 11, the investigations cast a shadow of uncertainty over the otherwise eagerly awaited sporting event.