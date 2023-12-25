In an extraordinary journey spanning 84 days, Claude Cazes, a 41-year-old French runner and marathon enthusiast, has finally arrived in the Karapınar district of Konya after embarking on a quest that began in Beziers, France.

This remarkable feat is not just about covering vast distances across Italy, Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria and Greece but also about a profound mission that started long before his running shoes hit the pavement.

Cazes, who set off from the Turkish Cultural Association in Perpignan with the Adana marathon in his sights, has been clocking approximately 42 kilometers (26 miles) daily.

His ultimate goal is to reach Adana by Dec. 29, ready to participate in the city’s marathon.

The Frenchman’s motivation extends beyond personal achievement, as he vowed to donate his potential marathon winnings to families affected by the devastating earthquake that shook 11 provinces on Feb. 6.

Reflecting on the tragedy, Cazes expressed deep sorrow for the 50,000 lives lost and the countless buildings reduced to rubble in Türkiye and Syria.

The earthquakes of that fateful day, among the deadliest of the 21st century, left parents and children without parents.

Driven by a desire to support the earthquake victims, Cazes decided to embark on this monumental run, covering a staggering 3,600 kilometers in 168 stages.

Speaking about his arduous journey, Cazes shared: “I ran through different climates and terrains, facing challenges of heat, cold, mountainous paths, and flat roads. I am determined to overcome every hardship to achieve my goal. Passing through cities like Istanbul, Bursa, Eskişehir, Afyonkarahisar and Konya, I’ve received unwavering support from my wife, who encouraged me by saying, ‘If you want to be comfortable, you can do it. We are behind you.’”

As he approaches Adana, Cazes looks forward to meeting earthquake survivors and discussing ways to assist them.

Additionally, he plans to participate in the marathon and contribute any prize money to families affected by the seismic disaster.

Recounting his rigorous training routine, Cazes revealed: “For eight months before the marathon, I trained four hours daily, incorporating activities such as tire pulling, running, barefoot walking, cycling and swimming. Upon reaching Adana, I will share all the funds I’ve raised with a few small organizations dedicated to delivering aid to the earthquake victims’ families. The Turkish people are the most wonderful I’ve encountered. They offer tremendous support, providing meals and welcoming me into their homes. It’s a gesture of hospitality you won’t find anywhere else in the world.”

Upon reaching Karapınar, Cazes was warmly received by Kasım Meşe, the acting director of the district youth center.

As he undergoes a health check at the Karapınar State Hospital, local youth applaud his indomitable spirit.