The boxing world was united in grief Monday after a car crash in southwest Nigeria killed two close members of Anthony Joshua’s team and left the former heavyweight champion hospitalized, prompting tributes from rivals, champions and fans while renewing scrutiny of the country’s dangerous roads.

British heavyweight Tyson Fury led the reaction, posting a brief but somber message on Instagram: “This is so sad. May God give them a good bed in heaven,” after it was confirmed that Joshua’s longtime strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and personal trainer Latif Ayodele had died in the collision.

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, was injured in the crash but was said to be in stable condition and undergoing observation, according to a statement from his promoter, Matchroom Boxing.

The accident occurred around 11:00 a.m. local time in Makun, a town along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, one of Nigeria’s busiest highways.

Newspapers bearing headlines about a road accident involving British boxer Anthony Joshua, who was hospitalized in stable condition after a crash that killed two people, are displayed at a stall, Abeokuta, Nigeria, Dec. 30, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the Lexus vehicle carrying Joshua was involved in a collision with a truck during an overtaking maneuver.

The FRSC said preliminary findings suggested excessive speed and wrongful overtaking caused the crash, claiming the vehicle struck a stationary truck parked by the roadside.

A witness, however, disputed that account, telling Agence France-Presse (AFP) the truck was moving at the time of the collision, while other eyewitnesses reported a tire burst at high speed moments before impact.

Images circulating on social media showed a shirtless Joshua seated inside the damaged vehicle, surrounded by shattered glass.

“He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation,” Matchroom Boxing said. “Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected, and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

Joshua, a British national of Nigerian heritage whose family hails from the southwest of the country, is a frequent visitor to the region. Just hours before the crash, he and Ayodele had shared videos on social media playing table tennis together.

Ayodele, known as “Latz,” was remembered by friends as warm and selfless. “He had not a bad intention or a bad bone in his body,” Mustafa Briggs, a friend, told Sky News. “He loved life.”

Outside Ghami’s London-based Evolve Gyms, bouquets of flowers were laid in tribute, while the facility temporarily closed to mourn the loss of its “beloved owner.”

The tragedy came at a time when Joshua’s career had regained momentum.

Earlier this month, he scored a sixth-round knockout of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a Netflix-backed bout in Miami, a fight aimed at sharpening his fitness ahead of a return to elite heavyweight contention.

That trajectory had reignited talk of a long-awaited “Battle of Britain” showdown with Fury, who had earlier fueled speculation of a ring return by posting photos of himself wearing a shirt reading “I’m back.” Joshua had publicly called out Fury following his win over Paul.

Monday’s events, however, cast immediate doubt over any future timelines. Paul himself acknowledged the gravity of the moment, writing on X: “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”

Tributes poured in from across the sport. Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, who fought Joshua in a classic bout at Wembley Stadium in 2017, said he was “deeply saddened” and praised Joshua as “a true class act.”

British fighters Chris Eubank Jr. and Shannon Courtenay also expressed their condolences, with Courtenay noting the emotional toll of witnessing the deaths of two close friends. “No man should have to go through what he went through today,” she wrote.

Beyond boxing, the high-profile crash renewed concern over road safety in Nigeria, where accidents remain a persistent and deadly problem.

The FRSC recorded 5,421 deaths in 9,570 road accidents in 2024, an increase of 340 fatalities compared to the previous year.

Experts cite a mix of dilapidated infrastructure, poorly maintained heavy trucks, weak enforcement of traffic laws and risky driving behavior as key contributors.

Stationary or broken-down trucks along major highways are a common and often deadly hazard.

“The prevalence of accidents in Nigeria is a serious issue,” said Ache Ogu, CEO of the Road Accident Prevention Network Centre. “Most of the trucks are not in order, and law enforcement needs to step up its efforts.”