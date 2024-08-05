Turkish Süper Lig giants Galatasaray have reached a new milestone in its storied history with the addition of Gabriel Sara, bringing the total number of foreign players to 204.
Since the inception of the Süper Lig (formerly known as Türkiye 1. Futbol Ligi) in 1959, the club has signed players from six continents and 52 countries.
In the past 65 years, Galatasaray have welcomed 201 foreign players.
The club's recent signings include Hakim Ziyech, for whom the club exercised an option to buy, Michy Batshuayi from Belgium, and Elias Jelert, a 21-year-old right-back from Denmark’s FC Copenhagen.
These moves mark the club's commitment to strengthening its squad for the upcoming season.
The Lions have had a strong preference for Brazilian talent, with Gabriel Sara being the 25th Brazilian to join the ranks.
Over the decades, Galatasaray has signed 24 Brazilians, making them the most frequent foreign contributors.
Following Brazil are Yugoslavia and Romania, with 16 and 15 players respectively.
Gabriel Sara’s transfer has set a new record for Galatasaray.
The 25-year-old midfielder was acquired from Norwich City for a record 18 million euros ($19.7 million), surpassing the previous high set by Mario Jardel, who was signed for 17 million euros in the 2000-2001 season.
Galatasaray have also featured seven players of Turkish descent from various countries.
This list includes Kubilay Türkyılmaz, Hakan Yakın, Eren Derdiyok and others from Switzerland, Germany, Sweden and Austria.
Here’s a snapshot of Galatasaray's foreign player history:
Other notable countries include the Ivory Coast, Belgium, Nigeria, Spain, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cameroon and more.
Each nation has contributed to the club's diverse and dynamic roster over the years.