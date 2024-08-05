Turkish Süper Lig giants Galatasaray have reached a new milestone in its storied history with the addition of Gabriel Sara, bringing the total number of foreign players to 204.

Since the inception of the Süper Lig (formerly known as Türkiye 1. Futbol Ligi) in 1959, the club has signed players from six continents and 52 countries.

Diverse roster over 65 years

In the past 65 years, Galatasaray have welcomed 201 foreign players.

The club's recent signings include Hakim Ziyech, for whom the club exercised an option to buy, Michy Batshuayi from Belgium, and Elias Jelert, a 21-year-old right-back from Denmark’s FC Copenhagen.

These moves mark the club's commitment to strengthening its squad for the upcoming season.

Brazilian influence

The Lions have had a strong preference for Brazilian talent, with Gabriel Sara being the 25th Brazilian to join the ranks.

Over the decades, Galatasaray has signed 24 Brazilians, making them the most frequent foreign contributors.

Following Brazil are Yugoslavia and Romania, with 16 and 15 players respectively.

Gabriel Sara’s transfer has set a new record for Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old midfielder was acquired from Norwich City for a record 18 million euros ($19.7 million), surpassing the previous high set by Mario Jardel, who was signed for 17 million euros in the 2000-2001 season.

Turkish-descent foreigners

Galatasaray have also featured seven players of Turkish descent from various countries.

This list includes Kubilay Türkyılmaz, Hakan Yakın, Eren Derdiyok and others from Switzerland, Germany, Sweden and Austria.

Comprehensive breakdown

Here’s a snapshot of Galatasaray's foreign player history:

Brazil: 25 players, including Claudio Taffarel and Gabriel Sara.

Yugoslavia: 16 players, including Vladimir Nikolovski and Stevica Kuzmanovski.

Romania: 15 players, including Gheorghe Hagi and Alexandru Cicaldau.

France: 10 players, including Bafetimbi Gomis and Tanguy Ndombele.

Germany: 9 players, including Lukas Podolski and Kerem Demirbay.

Netherlands: 7 players, including Wesley Sneijder and Ryan Babel.

Argentina: 7 players, including Mauro Icardi and Emiliano Insua.

Colombia: 7 players, including Radamel Falcao and Faryd Mondragon.

Other notable countries include the Ivory Coast, Belgium, Nigeria, Spain, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cameroon and more.

Each nation has contributed to the club's diverse and dynamic roster over the years.