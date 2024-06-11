Damla Özsoy, a faculty member at Yalova University, highlighted the increasing role of artificial intelligence in sports, emphasizing its potential to enhance opportunities and development in the field.

As the author of the book "Artificial Intelligence in Sports," Özsoy shared insights with Anadolu Agency (AA), underlining the significant impact of this technology on sports, particularly with the concept of "Industry 5.0" paving the way for notable advancements.

Özsoy noted the valuable current applications of artificial intelligence in sports and stressed the importance of developing necessary strategies to harness its advantages and contributions effectively.

Damla Özsoy poses for a photo at the Yalova University, Yalova, Türkiye, June 5, 2024. (AA Photo)

"We benefit from artificial intelligence technologies in various aspects of football and the sports industry. These technologies provide significant contributions to athletes, coaches, and sports managers. We can closely monitor athletes' performances and training sessions through wearable technological devices. The data collected can be presented to the athlete's coach and sports manager, allowing for risk prediction of injuries and updates to training programs," she said.

Regarding the impact on athlete performance, Özsoy emphasized that artificial intelligence can make predictions about the athlete's future based on close monitoring and data transfer.

"Coaches can revise their plans concerning athletes based on this information. Artificial intelligence technologies not only help in formulating team or athlete strategies but also enable monitoring of other competitors' situations. Additionally, individual performance tracking is essential in competition. An athlete can compare themselves with counterparts in other teams, leading to the development of new strategies. By revealing the training programs of rival teams and their athletes, artificial intelligence can assist in devising necessary plans," she added.

Özsoy also highlighted the significant contributions of artificial intelligence in sports management, emphasizing the potential for effective coordination.

"As a management scientist, the best way to predict the future is to build it. A sports manager can adapt artificial intelligence not only at the athlete or coach level but also to the field and equipment, thereby enhancing club facilities and initiatives to improve performance. Technological advancements continue to progress, and we must embrace this innovation and apply it in a way that contributes to our field in the sports industry," she concluded.