Olympic, world and European champion archer Mete Gazoz says he is deliberately building toward his peak for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, promising a sharper, stronger version of himself after years defined as much by near-misses as medals.

Training with the national team in Antalya’s Serik district, Gazoz told Anadolu Agency (AA) that 2025 has been a productive year, even if the medal count did not fully reflect his form.

He posted the highest average score at his target event at the World Championships but walked away without a podium finish – a frustration that has fueled his long-term plan rather than derailed it.

Last season delivered silverware on the World Cup circuit and steady performances overall, Gazoz said, acknowledging moments of bad luck but stressing that his consistency remained intact.

Instead of dwelling on what slipped away, he used those setbacks as motivation, approaching the build-up to 2026 with renewed focus and discipline.

“Sport always needs a bit of luck,” Gazoz said. “But in 2026, I want to leave as little as possible to chance.”

That mindset shapes his short-term goals. Gazoz is targeting back-to-back European titles – a feat no archer has yet achieved – alongside the Mediterranean Games, both to be staged in Antalya.

As the reigning European champion, he is eager to defend his crown at home, leaning on crowd support and aiming not only for individual gold but also a team title.

Beyond immediate competitions, Gazoz frames everything within a single four-year arc leading to Los Angeles.

World Championships, Olympic qualification events, European Championships, World Cups and regional games all feed into that cycle, he explained – but none rival the Olympics in weight or meaning.

“People see it as year-by-year goals, but for me it’s one continuous four-year process,” he said. “Physically, mentally and in performance, I’m increasing the load step by step. I want to reach my absolute highest level by 2028. I want my performance higher than it’s ever been. The best Mete Gazoz will be in 2028.”

Gazoz also welcomed the growing presence of young archers in the national team, calling internal competition a healthy sign for Turkish archery’s future.

He sees mentorship as part of his responsibility, sharing experience while encouraging younger athletes to aim beyond him.

“They need to believe they can beat me,” he said. “If they can beat me, they can beat anyone in the world. I try to give them that confidence. And when they push me, it forces me to train harder and improve more. That’s how the whole team rises together.”