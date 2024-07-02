In the tradition of the Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, the coveted "Golden Belt," a symbol of eternal glory, will remain in the coffers of Edirne Municipality this year.

The title of "Chief Wrestler," temporary for winners and eternal for those who achieve this honor three times consecutively, is a hallmark of the event.

The last legendary chief wrestler to complete this feat and claim the Golden Belt permanently was Ahmet Taşçı, achieving this in 1997.

This year, however, no wrestler seems poised to claim the title anew.

Last year's champion, Yusuf Can Zeybek, stands closest to potentially becoming the next permanent holder of the belt.

Should he win this year and next, he would rightfully secure its eternal ownership.

Introduced officially by Edirne Municipality in 1960, the Golden Belt is initially awarded temporarily to the chief wrestler.

They wear it for one year, returning it if they fail to win at the subsequent Kırkpınar.

The wrestler who manages three consecutive victories at Kırkpınar without interruption becomes the permanent owner of the Golden Belt.

Crafted from approximately 1.5 kilograms of leather and fittings, the belt is made of 22-carat gold weighing 480 grams.

Its inaugural wearer was İbrahim Karabacak in 1960.

Among those who subsequently completed this achievement were Mustafa Bük of Ordu (1966-1968), Aydın Demir of Karamürsel (1976-1978), and Hüseyin Çokal of Denizli (1982-1984), each holding the belt once.

Karamürsel's Ahmet Taşçı claimed it twice (1990-1992 and 1995-1997).

Since 1997, no wrestler has managed to claim the belt permanently, with none achieving three consecutive victories at Kırkpınar in the past 27 years.

Recep Kara, champion of 2007 and 2008, came close to securing permanent ownership but was defeated by Mehmet Yeşil Yeşil in his third year.

Similarly, Mehmet Yeşil Yeşil, known as the "Golden Point Master," aimed for eternal ownership in 2011 but was defeated by Fatih Atlı in the second round of the 650th Kırkpınar, missing his chance.

Despite Ali Gürbüz's three consecutive wins in Kırkpınar, a failed doping test in his final year forced him to return the belt.

His bid for permanent ownership ended abruptly.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival was canceled, further delaying Gürbüz's quest for the Golden Belt.

Nonetheless, he remained in top form in 2019 and 2021 but fell short in achieving permanent ownership.

This year, all eyes are on Yusuf Can Zeybek, last year's champion, to see if he can defend his title and edge closer to becoming the next permanent owner of the Golden Belt.

The legacy of Ahmet Taşçı, last to hold the belt permanently in 1997, continues to endure, with the belt returning to Edirne Municipality's vault after each tournament.

In the 2001 640th Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, Ahmet Taşçı, aiming for his third permanent ownership, controversially halted his match against Vedat Ergin, declaring his opponent the winner, citing referee decisions.

In the wrestling community, the saying goes: "Ahmet Taşçı's spirit resides in that year's belt; no one can take it away." This sentiment is echoed widely, as the belt returns to the vault each year, reinforcing this tradition.