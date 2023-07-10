Yusuf Can Zeybek emerged victorious at the 662nd Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival held in Edirne on Sunday, defeating Ismail Balaban and securing the head wrestler crown.

Zeybek etched his name in the annals of Kırkpınar history as he seized the golden belt for the very first time.

Going up against formidable opponents, such as Mustafa Taş, Fatih Atlı and Mehmet Yeşil Yeşil, Zeybek showcased his dominance and paved his way to the finals.

On the other side of the bracket, Balaban, a previous golden belt holder, was on fire as he vanquished opponents like Şahali Kurt, Mecit Yıldırım, Cengizhan Şimşek, Özkan Yıldırım and Hüseyin Gümüşalan.

With the crowd roaring in excitement, the two chief wrestlers, Balaban and Zeybek, made their way onto the peşrev, the sacred wrestling ground ahead of the grand finale.

It is worth noting that Balaban had previously won the coveted gold belt twice, in 2013 and 2017.

Hence, the clash between Balaban and Zeybek promised thrilling moments and an enthralling battle of strength.

The match kicked off with Balaban launching a series of relentless attacks but Zeybek showcased his resilience, successfully warding off Balaban's offensive maneuvers throughout the majority of the match.

However, in the 14th minute, Zeybek suffered a minor setback when he was left with a gash above his eyebrow, prompting a brief pause in the wrestling as the medical team attended to him.

Soon after, the match resumed, intensifying the already electric atmosphere.

The excitement reached its zenith in the 23rd minute when Balaban managed to seize Zeybek's leg from the hoop, momentarily causing the crowd to hold its collective breath.

Yet, Zeybek swiftly countered the attack, restoring the balance and rhythm of the match.

Ismail Balaban (L) in action with Yusuf Can Zeybek during the 662nd Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling, Edirne, Türkiye, July 9, 2023. (AA Photo)

As the regular time dwindled down, with only 10 minutes remaining, Zeybek received a caution for wrestling passively.

This spurred both wrestlers into a more active engagement. However, since no victory was achieved within the standard 40-minute period, the wrestling transitioned into the "golden points" phase, where the first wrestler to score would claim the triumph.

Prior to commencing the final battle, the wrestlers embraced, igniting thunderous applause from the audience. This display of camaraderie added a touch of sportsmanship and exemplified the true spirit of Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival.

In the 49th minute, Zeybek seized an opportune moment when Balaban dove for an attack.

With lightning speed, Zeybek capitalized on his opponent's move, grabbing his leg and ultimately knocking him down.

This decisive move earned Zeybek the title, and he stood victorious as the new chief wrestler of Kırkpınar.

Overwhelmed with joy and satisfaction, Zeybek expressed his elation to the reporters, thanking everyone who supported him throughout his arduous journey. He credited his success to his master, who had been a pillar of unwavering support and guidance. Zeybek conveyed his gratitude to the audience, acknowledging their role in fueling his motivation and drive.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkin Bak congratulated Yusuf Can Zeybek on his remarkable achievement.

In his congratulatory message, Bak emphasized the significance of the festival as a long-standing sports event that preserves historical heritage.

He applauded all the wrestlers who participated, underscoring their contributions to carrying the past into the future.

Yusuf Can Zeybek's ascent to wrestling stardom is no accident.

Born in 1994 in Antalya, Zeybek's talent first shone through when he clinched the championship in the international tournament held in Azerbaijan back in 2013.

Since then, he has been consistent, bringing home numerous accolades and solidifying his place among the wrestling elite.

His journey as a chief wrestler began in 2021, a year that marked his debut in the role.

Throughout that year, Zeybek participated in a total of 18 wrestling events, securing two second-place finishes.

Notably, he emerged as the champion in the 23rd Kumluca Oil Wrestling, the 4th Finike Oil Wrestling, the 24th Feslikan Oil Wrestling, the 62nd Kurtdereli Oil Wrestling and the 48th Taşköprü Oil Wrestling.

After the final match, an award ceremony took place on the podium, positioned in front of the honor tribune.

The newly crowned chief wrestler, Yusuf Can Zeybek, stood atop the podium, with Balaban taking second place, and Hüseyin Gümüşalan and Mehmet Yeşil Yeşil securing the third-place honors.

The grandeur of the ceremony was further elevated as Bak presented the chief wrestlers with their trophies and medals.

Yusuf Can Zeybek poses for a photo with his trophy and gold belt after winning the 662nd Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling, Edirne, Türkiye, July 9, 2023. (AA Photo)

Bak, embodying the essence of Kırkpınar, donned the gold belt around Zeybek's waist, symbolizing the passing of the torch to the new champion.

As the ceremony concluded, last year's chief wrestler, Mustafa Taş, hoisted the Turkish flag high, evoking a sense of patriotism and unity among the spectators.

Finally, Yusuf Can Zeybek, the rightful bearer of the golden belt, lowered the flag with pride as the national anthem reverberated through the air.