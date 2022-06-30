Team Turkey clinched 21 medals to extend its lead at the top of the table at the end of Day 4 of the Oran 2022 Mediterranean Games in Algeria Wednesday.

Turkish athletes won 10 gold, six silver and five bronze medals to take their country's overall tally to 39.

In the overall medals tally, Turkey was followed by Italy with 10 gold, 20 silvers and 14 bronze medals.

National wrestlers opened Turkey's gold medal account Wednesday after Evin Demirhan Yavuz clinched gold in the women's 50-kilogram freestyle event. She defeated France's Julie Sabatie 3-2 in the final.

Bediha Gün added the second gold after beating Tunisia's Siwar Bouseta 5-0 in the 57-kilogram final.

National wrestler and Olympic medalist Yasemin Adar Yiğit then won the gold medal by defeating Italian Enrica Rinaldi 10-0 in the 76-kilogram final.

4-star bocce

Turkey's bocce athletes also had a memorable run at the Mediterranean Games on Wednesday.

They picked up four of the 10 gold medals won on the day.

Buket Öztürk won gold Wednesday at the 2022 Mediterranean Games.

Öztürk defeated Italian Valentina Basei 14-7 in the Lyonnaise – women's precision shooting final.

Bocce player Ibrahim Arslantaş, in the meantime, also won gold in the Petanque – men's precision shooting final, beating Mohamed Khaled Bougriba of Tunisia 31-29.

In the Lyonnaise – women's progressive shooting final, Turkey's Inci Ece Öztürk won the gold after a 35-28 victory over Croatian Ria Vojkovic.

The fourth gold came in Raffa, a women's single event, where Bahar Çil beat Algeria's Lamia Aissioui 9-7 in the final.

Gymnasts Ibrahim Çolak (R) and Adem Asil pose with their medals at the Mediterranean Games, Oran, Algeria, June 29, 2022. (AA Photo)

Gymnasts continue winning form

The Turkish gymnastics team continued its winning form at the 2022 Mediterranean Games on Wednesday, picking three more golds.

Turkish gymnast Ferhat Arıcan, 28, claimed the gold medal in the men’s parallel bars competition with 15.100 points.

Meanwhile, national artistic gymnast Adem Asil picked up his second gold at Oran 2022 in the men's vault final.

The 23-year-old athlete scored 15.075 points in the final.

The third gold medal was won by İbrahim Çolak. He scored 14.850 points to win the men’s rings final and shared the podium with compatriot Asil, who won silver with 14.750 points.

Arıcan also clinched a bronze medal on Wednesday in the men’s pommel horse, finishing with 14.000 points.

Besides the 10 gold medals, Turkey also won six silver medals on Day 4 of the Mediterranean Games.

Women wrestelers Zeynep Yetgil and Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu won silvers in the 53-kilogram and 68-kilogram events, respectively.

Turkish gymnasts won the three silver medals, while the other one was picked up by bocce athlete Ahmet Emen.

National badminton players Özge Bayrak Bağcı and Emre Lale won two bronze medals, while gymnasts Ahmet Önder, Ferhat Arıcan and Adem Asil picked up three more for Turkey.

Sports MInister Mehmet Kasapoğlu congratulated the medal-winning national athletes.

In a congratulatory message, Kasapoğlu said: "Congratulations to our national athletes on winning 21 medals ... in gymnastics, wrestling, badminton and bocce, on Day 4 of the 19th Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria. I would also like to thank the trainers and wish continued success to our athletes who will compete at the ongoing event."

The Mediterranean Games, which are being held in the Algerian city of Oran, will close on July 6.