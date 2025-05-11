Türkiye’s ambitions in sports tourism took a firm swing forward as the Turkish Airlines Open 2025 teed off in Antalya, drawing widespread international attention and bolstering the country's global image.

Speaking at the Regnum Carya Golf Club in Belek, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak hailed the tournament as a strategic win for Türkiye’s tourism economy and international branding.

“Broadcast in 175 countries to 650 million homes, this event is more than a game – it's a gateway to global visibility,” Bak said.

With Turkish Airlines as the main sponsor, the tournament underscores the government’s long-term commitment to sports infrastructure, a policy anchored by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s administration over the past 23 years.

Bak noted that golf, often favored by high-income travelers, is central to Türkiye’s vision to attract premium tourists, particularly during the off-season. He emphasized efforts to expand golf courses in metropolitan hubs like Istanbul, Ankara, and İzmir, turning the sport into a diplomatic and business networking tool for visiting executives.

Highlighting Türkiye’s growing presence on the fairways, Bak praised Leon Açıkalın, the young Turkish golfer who made history by advancing to the final day with a stunning -7 score, calling it a proud moment for Turkish sports.

“We are committed to expanding golf and sports tourism in general,” Bak added. “Our goal is to showcase our athletic capacity and bring in valuable foreign income.”

Looking ahead, Bak pointed to Türkiye’s role in co-hosting the 2032 UEFA European Championship with Italy, a testament to the nation’s readiness in organizing world-class events – not just in football, but in basketball and golf as well.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, former foreign minister and now AK Party MP for Antalya, echoed Bak’s sentiments, highlighting that the return of the tournament to Türkiye after six years marks a major achievement.

“Golf tourists spend more and fill hotels during low seasons,” Çavuşoğlu said. “This directly boosts employment and our economy.”

Congratulating Açıkalın, he praised the rise of Turkish golf and called for a national embrace of all sports – golf included. “There’s no room for bias. Sport is sport, whether it's tennis, football, or golf.”

Çavuşoğlu also plays on Türkiye’s senior amateur national team and said growing youth interest in golf is a positive sign. He thanked Turkish Airlines and the Golf Federation for their unwavering support.