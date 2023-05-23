Tiger Woods, still on the path of recovery from the leg injuries he suffered in a car crash back in February 2021, will be unable to partake in the upcoming U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club, scheduled for next month.

Woods, 47, had been exempt for the third major of the year, set to take place June 15-18. He was in the fifth and final year of a U.S. Open exemption from winning the 2019 Masters. He did not play in the 2021 or 2022 U.S. Opens.

Woods cut this year's Masters but withdrew during the third round.

A 15-time major winner, Woods won the U.S. Open in 2000, 2002 and 2008. Those events took place at Pebble Beach, Bethpage Black and Torrey Pines, respectively.

This year's U.S. Open is set to take place in the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1948 when it was held at Riviera Country Club in nearby Pacific Palisades. Woods grew up in Cypress, Calif., 35 miles (56.3 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.

A total of 33 players earned qualification status for the U.S. Open as determined by various standards after the PGA Championship over the weekend. Of those 33, eight already had earned exemptions into the tournament.

Five others qualified via their spots on the FedEx Cup points list, the 2022 DP World Tour Finals Points List, and the Race to Dubai rankings.

More U.S. Open spots still are to be determined, including all players within the top 60 of the World Rankings by June 12, the winner of the NCAA Division I men's national championship, and at 10 qualification sites in the United States through June 5, as well as one in Canada.