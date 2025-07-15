When Rory McIlroy returned to Royal Portrush six years ago, it was billed as a triumphant homecoming for Northern Ireland’s most celebrated sportsperson – but his British Open dreams vanished after just two rounds.

Now, as golf’s oldest major returns to the breathtaking Causeway Coast on Thursday, “Rory Mania” is set to reach fever pitch. This time, the 36-year-old says he’s ready to ride the wave.

A crowd of around 275,000 is expected for the 153rd Open – second only to St. Andrews – and the vast majority will be pulling for McIlroy as he bids to reclaim the Claret Jug he first won at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

Former world No. 1 McIlroy completed a long-overdue career Grand Slam when he edged Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose in a gripping Masters battle this year, ending an 11-year major drought.

A post-Augusta dip was perhaps not surprising, but the prospect of a return to the Portrush links, where he broke the course record as a 16-year-old, albeit a much-remodeled one, has reignited the fire.

He finished tied for second at last week’s Scottish Open, and the five-time major winner arrives in confident form.

McIlroy went out early for 18 holes on Monday in relative peace, before fans began swarming through the gates.

2019 memories

Asked for his recollections of 2019, McIlroy, who grew up in Holywood, 60 miles south of Portrush, said the clamor had taken him by surprise.

“I remember the ovation I got on the first tee on Thursday and not being prepared for it or not being ready for how I was going to feel,” McIlroy told reporters. “Then the golf on Thursday felt like a bit of a blur. I try to forget that part of it.”

McIlroy hit a quadruple bogey eight at the first hole in 2019 on his way to a 79. While he mounted a spirited second-round charge with a 65, it wasn’t enough to make the cut.

“I’m so happy it’s back so soon because I want to have another crack at it. I’m a better player, I manage my game better.

“The fact that I’m here at Portrush with the green jacket, having completed that lifelong dream, I want to do my best this week to enjoy the reaction of the fans. But at the same time, I want to win this golf tournament, and I feel like I’m very capable of doing that.”

McIlroy’s friend Shane Lowry marked Portrush’s long-awaited return to the Open rota in 2019 with an emotional victory, sparking an Irish celebration. He, too, is relishing the return.

“I still don’t know why it came together that week,” Lowry said. “There’s no real answer. It just happened. I’m very lucky. But I would love to do it again.”

There has been no European winner of the Open since Lowry, and three of the last four editions have been won by Americans, with Xander Schauffele arriving as defending champion.

Schauffele proved at Royal Troon that he has the patience and accuracy to survive the pitfalls of a links course – whatever the weather gods conjure up, much like Brian Harman did in 2023 in monsoon-like rain at Royal Liverpool.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler cannot yet say the same, with a seventh-place finish last year marking his best Open result. But after a stunningly consistent year, including his third major victory at the PGA Championship, he will surely be in the mix.

As ever at a British Open, the fickle elements can rip up even the best-laid plans. After the recent heat wave across much of the country, rain and wind are expected to add bite to the already treacherous par-71 layout.

Ireland’s two-time Open champion Padraig Harrington will hit the tournament’s first ball on Thursday.