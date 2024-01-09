Tiger Woods, who had been sporting Nike apparel since first joining the company as a 20-year-old professional, announced on Monday via social media that he is parting ways with the sportswear giant.

Woods, now 48, inked his first five-year, $40 million contract with Nike in 1996, consistently renewing it in one of the most lucrative endorsement deals in sports history, all while dominating the game unlike any other player of his generation.

His final deal, a 10-year pact in 2013, was reportedly worth $200 million.

Returning to competition in late November after a seven-month injury hiatus, Woods concluded his statement with "See you in LA!" hinting at his potential participation in the Feb. 15-18 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," Woods wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, and if I started naming them, I could go on forever."

In its own social media post, Nike displayed a picture of Woods celebrating with his trademark fist pump and final-round red top, accompanied by the words: "It was a hell of a round, Tiger."

"Throughout the course of our partnership, we have witnessed, along with the rest of the world, how Tiger not only redefined the sport of golf but broke barriers for all of sport," Nike stated.

"We watched him set records, challenge conventional thinking, and inspire generations of people around the globe. We are grateful to have been a part of it. We wish him the best in the future."

Woods commended the "passion and vision" of Nike's former Chairperson Phil Knight, "and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.

"People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"

Although Woods had his own line of clothing and footwear with Nike, he switched to FootJoy shoes at the 2022 Masters, citing the need for greater stability after suffering serious leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

At the time, Nike expressed its commitment to working with Woods to meet his new needs as he returned to the game.

The conclusion of this partnership follows former world number one golfer Jason Day of Australia announcing last week that he was departing from Nike for Malbon, a luxury golf apparel brand established in 2017.