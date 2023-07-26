The heart of the Aegean Sea is ablaze with excitement as the 4th Presidential International Yacht Race sets sail for the fourth consecutive year under the auspices of the Presidency.

The opening stage, known as the Halicarnassus 100th Year Cup, has unfurled its sails in alluring Bodrum Yalıkavak.

Both local and international sailors have started gliding through the azure waters, engaging in a breathtaking race that spans the captivating route of Bodrum-Marmaris-Bodrum.

As the competition unfolds, Türkiye witnesses a fierce spectacle involving over 450 athletes from 45 teams, embarking on a grueling journey of 250 nautical miles (402 kilometers).

The "IRC" and "Gezgin" classes, with sailboats ranging from 9 to 15 meters (29.5 to 49 feet) in length, add an intriguing element to the competition, where even the sailors' height and weight ratios play a critical role.

Each racing team is comprised of a minimum of two and a maximum of 15 crew members, making teamwork an indispensable ingredient in this high-stakes contest.

Backed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, with the valuable contributions of the Muğla Governorate and under the flagship sponsorship of DHL Express, this event, organized by the Istanbul Offshore Sailing Club in coordination with the Turkish Sailing Federation, has become a beacon for promoting Türkiye's natural, historical and cultural splendors on the international stage.

With the deep blue seas as a picturesque backdrop, sea enthusiasts aboard sightseeing boats witness this enthralling nautical spectacle.

Sailors in action during the 4th Presidential International Yacht Race, Muğla, Türkiye, July 25, 2023. (Courtesy of Sail Türkiye)

Istanbul Offshore Sailing Club President Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu shared his enthusiasm: "This year, we're organizing our race in two stages, the first one taking place in Muğla. The competition will be held from July 25-30 following the Bodrum-Marmaris route. The second stage, as always, will be the Republic Cup in the Bosphorus on Oct. 29. Participation in our traditional event increases yearly, bringing us immense joy, both for our country and the sport of sailing. Speaking of the 100th Year Halicarnassus Cup, this year's race features a whopping 45 teams with over 450 athletes. Competitors from 14 different countries will fiercely battle it out in a tremendously demanding and competitive stage. I wish all the participants the best of luck as they navigate this scorching weather and conquer the challenging course."

Yemlihaoğlu also emphasized the significant contributions of their organization to sailing in Türkiye, confidently expressing their aspirations to reach the top echelons of the sailing world.

With four races in total, the first leg of the program, the Halicarnassus 100th Year Cup, will end on July 29 in Bodrum Yalıkavak.

On July 30, the award ceremony for the Halicarnassus 100th Year Cup will grace Bodrum Castle, concluding the mesmerizing odyssey.