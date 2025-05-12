Türkiye's boxing sensation Hatice Akbaş, fresh off a silver medal in Paris 2024, is already setting her sights on the biggest prize—an Olympic gold in Los Angeles 2028.

The 23-year-old, who recently participated in the 'Olympic Medalists and World Champions with Healthy Living Week' event at the Anda Barut Collection in Didim, shared her dreams for the future with Ihlas News Agency (IHA).

For Akbaş, the upcoming months are pivotal as she prepares for the World Championships in September, marking a critical step towards her ultimate goal: Olympic glory.

Akbaş reflected on her recent experience at the event, saying, "This has been a wonderful event. I was here last year, and it’s one of my favorite hotels. This year, it feels even more meaningful. As an Olympic medalist, it’s an honor to be here, and I’m proud to contribute in any way I can. I’m truly grateful to everyone involved."

Looking ahead, the focus turns to the World Championships, with Akbaş poised for a fierce run. "I’ve had a short break, but come August 24, I’ll be back in full training. The road ahead is intense, but I’m determined to make it to the final and bring home the gold. That’s a major step for me as I build towards Los Angeles 2028," she said, revealing her unwavering commitment.

With Paris 2024 behind her, Akbaş is already looking past the next Olympics. "My biggest goal now is to reach the final in Los Angeles and win the gold. Paris was my first Olympics, but I’ve already won European and World Championship medals. Now, I’ve added another significant medal from the World Championships, and my focus is on working tirelessly to achieve the ultimate success in LA."

In a powerful closing statement, Akbaş celebrated the rise of women's boxing, a movement spearheaded by champions like Buse Naz Çakıroğlu and Busenaz Sürmeneli. "Women’s boxing is experiencing a huge surge. These trailblazers have paved the way, and now, there are even more young women coming up. They are more focused and determined than ever. I hope they follow in our footsteps, and together, we’ll elevate Turkish boxing to new heights."