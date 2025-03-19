Serbia’s Nish City was the stage for a remarkable comeback by Busenaz Sürmeneli, who clinched her third World Championship gold in women’s boxing.

The victory in the 66 kg. category came after a disappointing performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The national heroine has her sights firmly set on Olympic redemption, aiming for gold in Los Angeles 2028.

In an emotional press conference, Sürmeneli shared insights on her journey post-Olympics. "Paris was tough, but it was a necessary defeat," she said. "I didn't expect to lose, but sometimes setbacks are part of the plan. Everything happens for a reason, and I’m thankful for that. We’ve worked hard since then, and I’m confident we’ll shine again in Los Angeles."

Reflecting on her success in Serbia, Sürmeneli expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from her team, including her coach, Cahit Süme, and her club, Fenerbahçe. "We’re a stronger team now, and I believe 2028 will be our year," she said. "We’re going to do bigger things together."

Sürmeneli’s victory in Serbia solidified her place in boxing history, joining the elite group of athletes with three World Championship golds. "I’m proud to be in the history books, but I’m not stopping here," she said. "I’ll keep pushing for more medals and aim to be at the top."

Cahit Süme, who has been by Sürmeneli’s side for all three of her World Championship titles, praised her resilience. "Busenaz has proven herself time and again," he said. "Every athlete faces highs and lows, and after Paris, the criticism was tough. But she answered with her gold medal here, proving doubters wrong."

The Turkish Women's Boxing Team also made their mark at the World Championships, with the squad securing one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

The team returned to Istanbul, where they were warmly welcomed at the airport by federation officials and reporters.

Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, a silver medalist in Serbia, highlighted the team's collective growth. "Despite the short recovery time after the Olympics, we delivered," she said. "Busenaz’s victory was crucial for our team, and we’re all focused on Los Angeles 2028."

Turkish boxers Buse Naz Çakıroğlu (L) and Busenaz Sürmeneli pose for a photo on their arrival at Istanbul Airport from the World Championships, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 17, 2025. (AA Photo).

As for Sürmeneli, she could not contain her excitement: "I love the spotlight, and I promise, you’ll be seeing more of me. I’ll bring my best performance in 2028."

Sürmeneli’s achievement in Serbia marks the culmination of years of hard work, with a focus now on the upcoming Olympics. "This victory was my comeback, and I’m thrilled with how far we’ve come. I’ve made sacrifices to achieve this, and I thank my family, my coach, and Fenerbahçe for their support," she concluded.

Her coach, Süme, spoke of the challenges the athlete faced, including injuries and the psychological toll of her Olympic loss. "Every athlete faces obstacles. After Tokyo, we expected Paris to be another gold, but things didn’t go as planned," he said. "The doubts that surfaced hurt, but today, Busenaz showed us all that she’s back at the top."