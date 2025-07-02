The International Boxing Association (IBA) launched its bold new vision for the sport Tuesday, hosting a high-profile panel titled “Golden Era” in Istanbul – a project aiming to revolutionize boxing’s ecosystem from the grassroots to the elite.

Held at Rixos Tersane Hotel, the event featured a star-studded cast including IBA President Umar Kremlev, boxing icons Tyson Fury and Terence Crawford, British promoter Al Siesta, IBA executive Chris Roberts, Bangladeshi boxer Zinnat Ferdous, and Rasheda Ali, daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali.

The panel explored sweeping topics: the revival of bare-knuckle boxing, support for amateur athletes, and the creation of a sustainable, financially secure boxing structure.

Kremlev emphasized that the IBA’s mission is to build an environment where athletes thrive – financially, physically, and professionally.

“We must create conditions where a mother sending her son to boxing can feel confident about his future,” Kremlev said. “We're building an ecosystem for that. Bare-knuckle boxing is on the rise again, and we’re planning major events around it – with big rewards.”

Underscoring the IBA's commitment to boxers’ wellbeing, he added: “Boxers are not employees. We can't command them. Our job is to support them, just as Muhammad Ali once fought for what he believed. We’re continuing that legacy – one of peace, unity, and opportunity.”

On bare-knuckle boxing, Kremlev assured it would be regulated with strict health protocols and lucrative incentives. “It’s an elite sport. We’ve established rules to protect fighters and will continue improving them. We’re setting up prize pools for both bare-knuckle and amateur events because financial welfare is critical.”

IBA operations director Chris Roberts touted the organization’s growing infrastructure and reach.

“We want to offer a platform for everyone – from kids dreaming of stardom to amateur champions preparing for the big stage,” Roberts said. “Amateur boxing is surging globally, and we’re making sure those athletes get the spotlight.”

Al Siesta added that IBA’s doors are open to talent from all corners of the world. “We’re building an incredible talent pool and offering both financial and emotional support,” he said.

Ferdous shared her personal journey – starting boxing at 27 in the U.S., then representing Bangladesh despite limited resources.

“I had to fund my own training,” she said. “IBA believed in me and gave me a chance.”

Crawford echoed her sentiments: “There’s incredible talent in amateur boxing, but many can’t afford training or equipment. These prize initiatives are a game-changer.”

Tyson Fury lauded the IBA’s prize structure and commitment to the sport’s future. “Boxing isn’t short on talent – it needs a new image. That’s what IBA is doing,” he said, while also voicing support for bare-knuckle boxing, provided it’s properly regulated. “With the right oversight, it’s a great addition to the sport.”

Rasheda Ali closed the panel with a tribute to her father’s enduring legacy and the IBA’s alignment with his values.

“My father believed in lifting others,” she said. “What IBA is doing – giving chances to young people without means – is exactly what he wanted. Boxing was his platform, but his mission was to change the world. And through IBA, that mission lives on.”

Meanwhile, the IBA confirmed the 2025 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships will take place in Dubai this December, signaling another major step in its global expansion.