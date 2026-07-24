India's teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced himself on the international stage with a breathtaking maiden Twenty20 International half-century, powering the visitors to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the opening match of the three-game series in Harare on Thursday.

The 15-year-old opener smashed 50 off just 19 deliveries, producing a fearless display of power hitting that made light work of India's chase of 126.

His explosive knock laid the foundation for the tourists to reach 126-3 with 40 balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

After India elected to field, Zimbabwe struggled to build momentum against a disciplined bowling attack and finished on 125-7 from their 20 overs.

Wessly Madhevere top-scored with 39 off 34 balls, while no other Zimbabwe batter managed to make a significant impact.

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav marked his return to international cricket in style, claiming 2-18 from four economical overs after spending much of the past year recovering from a series of injuries. His spell helped ensure Zimbabwe never threatened to post a competitive total.

India's chase quickly turned into the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi show.

The teenage left-hander attacked from the outset, clearing the boundary with remarkable ease despite the spacious dimensions of Harare Sports Club. He struck four fours and four sixes before his entertaining innings ended when Richard Ngarava dismissed him after he top-edged a delivery to deep third man.

The knock eclipsed Sooryavanshi's previous highest international score of 15, which came during a difficult debut series in England earlier this month, and highlighted why he has rapidly become one of India's brightest young talents.

Ishan Kishan provided valuable support with 35 off 24 balls before captain Shreyas Iyer guided India home with an unbeaten 28 from 24 deliveries.

Iyer praised his team's all-around performance after securing victory in his first match as India's T20 captain.

"I think the boys were tremendous," Iyer said. "Couldn't have been happier with my first win as captain. There was bounce from good length and it was also variable.

"We are going to play two more matches here, so today's performance gives everyone some confidence. I think Vaibhav has played here. He got 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final, so he knows the conditions."

Harare has quickly become a favorite venue for Sooryavanshi.

Earlier this year, he produced one of the standout innings of the Under-19 World Cup by blasting 175 from just 80 balls against England in the final on the same ground. Thursday's innings reinforced his remarkable record at Harare Sports Club.

"I love the vibe here," Sooryavanshi told BCCI.tv.

"There are certain grounds where you love to score runs, and that's maybe the case here, but I'm certainly not taking anything for granted.

"I'm just trying to give my best, regardless of venue, and contribute to the team and do well."

The teenager admitted his difficult start to international cricket in England had tested him, but believes his maiden T20I half-century has provided an important confidence boost.

"If you can play this kind of innings at the starting phase of your career, it gives you the confidence to do well in the next match," he said. "I felt I was in my zone, and I just backed my strength."

Mayank also enjoyed an emotional return after an injury-plagued period that threatened to derail his promising career.

The 24-year-old, who made his international debut in 2024 before being sidelined by multiple injuries, said his comeback performance made the difficult rehabilitation worthwhile.

"It was very difficult to stay motivated," Mayank said. "I was just 22 or 23 and I had to suffer so much at a young age. At the same time, the motivation to play for the country was always there. So I wanted to make a comeback and perform as I did before."

The match also featured debut appearances for Zimbabwe batter Ben Curran and seamer Newman Nyamhuri, while India handed fast bowler Ashok Sharma his first international cap.

The teams remain in Harare for the final two matches of the series, with the second T20 scheduled for Saturday before the decider on Sunday.