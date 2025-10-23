Indonesia pledged Thursday to remain an “active player” in global sports, a day after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged international federations to suspend hosting events in the country over its ban on Israeli gymnasts.

The IOC Executive Board said Wednesday it would “recommend to all international federations not to stage any international sports events or meetings in Indonesia” until assurances were given that all athletes – regardless of nationality – could compete.

The board also announced it was halting talks with Indonesia about hosting future Olympic events, marking a serious setback for the nation’s ambitions on the world sporting stage.

The decision followed Jakarta’s refusal to grant visas to Israeli athletes competing at the ongoing World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, citing solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

In response, Sports and Youth Minister Erick Thohir acknowledged Thursday that the decision “carries consequences,” but reaffirmed Indonesia’s determination to uphold its political stance while staying engaged in international sport.

He wrote on X: “Indonesia will continue to play an active role in various sports events at the Southeast Asian, Asian and global levels, so that Indonesian sports can serve as an ambassador and a reflection of the nation’s strength in the eyes of the world.

“We adhere to the principle of maintaining security, public order and public interest in every international event organized.

“On that basis, Indonesia has taken steps to avoid the arrival of the Israeli delegation at the Gymnastics World Championships.”

Indonesia’s National Olympic Committee declined to comment on the IOC move, saying discussions were ongoing.

Israel’s gymnastics federation appealed the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but the appeal was rejected.

In July 2023, Indonesia pulled out of hosting the World Beach Games following controversy over Israel’s participation.

Earlier that year, in March, Indonesia lost the hosting rights to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup after two governors objected to Israel’s participation.

Both incidents occurred before Israel's attacks in Gaza, where a fragile cease-fire is currently in place.