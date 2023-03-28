The International Kahraman Bagatır, Spring Arrows Archery tournament, began in Antalya Tuesday, drawing competitors from 12 countries and 70 athletes ready to showcase their skills.

The competition is included in the activity program of the Turkish Archery Federation and is being held at the 100. Yıl Archery Facilities.

Yusuf Göktuğ Ergin, the Archery national teams coach, declared that the tournament marks the beginning of the 2023 outdoor season and grants Türkiye points to improve their world rankings.

Ergin further highlighted the significance of the competition for the World Archery Federation.

The competition has 70 athletes from 12 countries, and it began with the ranking shots on Tuesday morning.

In the afternoon, the elite competition for classical reels commenced as the best male and female competitors vied for the top spots.

On Friday, the tension will climax as the finalists take their final shots to determine the ultimate victors.

Ergin explained that this tournament is significant for the 2023 outdoor season as this year is when the quota process for the 2024 Paris Olympics starts.

He emphasized that they strive to increase the athletes' experience by participating in international competitions.

Last year, Türkiye's Archery national team won 86 international medals.

Ergin stated that they have already started working for the 2024 Paris Olympics and have both young and influential athletes who are successful in their careers.

Ergin expressed confidence that their young athletes are coming strong and the federation's success will increase in the coming years.

He concluded they aim to increase the number of medals won in Paris and have a strong men's team with Mete Gazoz.

The Archery national team competed for three medals with a woman and a man in Tokyo and aimed to compete for five in Paris, with both men's and women's teams winning awards.