The global sports community has expressed its sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of those who tragically lost their loved ones in the devastating earthquake that hit southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria early Monday.

Prominent international sports bodies like the UEFA, FIA, THY Europa League and major football clubs in Germany, France, Spain and England, alongside renowned footballers like Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos, used their social media platforms to express solidarity toward those affected by the catastrophic earthquake. The quake's epicenter was in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş, but it sent tremors throughout 10 provinces across Türkiye and the Syrian border region.

"The sadness of UEFA and the European football community is with the people of Türkiye and Syria and all those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck this morning," UEFA said.

On the other hand, THY Europa League said, "Our sorrows are with everyone affected by the recent earthquake in Türkiye."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the International Automobile Sports Federation (FIA), said, "Our sadness is with the victims of the terrible earthquake in Türkiye, their families and all our friends in the country. Our hearts are with them."

Germany's Bayern Munich said, "We send our prayers for the earthquake victims and their loved ones."

French Ligue 1 giants PSG said, "We want to show our support to all players, coaches and staff, as well as the Turkish people, after the severe earthquake that occurred at night in Kahramanmaraş caused many deaths."

Rescue personnel and families search through the rubble of buildings after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Feb. 7, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Spanish league's Barcelona remarked, ​​"Our condolences to those who lost their relatives in the earthquake disaster in Türkiye; we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Our hearts are with Türkiye."

Real Madrid also said: "We learned with sadness the news of the earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria a few hours ago. This disaster deeply saddens our president and board of directors. We express our condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the earthquake. We pray for a speedy recovery from all wounds."

England's Liverpool team shared the emergency contact numbers published by the AFAD for the provinces affected by the earthquake, saying: "We wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives in the earthquake whose epicenter was Kahramanmaraş, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Our prayers are with those affected by this great earthquake."

Manchester City also said: "We wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured. We hope that citizens waiting for help will be reached as soon as possible."

Spanish star football player Sergio Ramos took to social media, saying, "Türkiye and Syria with all my love. Our prayers are with you."

Luka Modric, who is the captain of the Croatian national football team, also shared his prayers for Türkiye and Syria affected by the earthquake.