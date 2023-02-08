Whenever things take a turn for the worse, those affected are buoyed by uplifting words of encouragement, and such is the case with the Kahramanmaraş earthquake victims who had their lives irrevocably upended on Monday.

As messages of love and care continue to pour in from the sports arena, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to send a heartfelt message of support in light of the recent earthquakes in Türkiye. "My thoughts are with the people in Türkiye, Syria and the areas affected by this tragedy. It is absolutely heartbreaking," said British driver Hamilton.

Also, Italian Serie A's Roma coach Jose Mourinho has published a message of solidarity in response to the devastating earthquake that has recently hit Kahramanmaraş and has affected Türkiye's 10 provinces, as well as neighboring Syria. Sharing a photo of him with the legendary Fatih Terim, on his social media account, the veteran 59-year-old Portuguese coach expressed his warm embrace for Turkish and Syrian people.

Liverpool's Egyptian player Mohamed Salah said, "There is terrible news from Syria and Türkiye. My condolences to those who lost their lives and I wish healing to the injured."

People work at the site of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake, Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Manchester City's Algerian forward, Riyad Mahrez, shared the Turkish flag and stated that he was with the victims in his prayers.

Former Brazilian football player Kaka said, "Distressing news coming from Türkiye and Syria. My heart and thoughts are with those affected by the earthquake. I pray for everyone involved in the relief efforts."

Former Ivory Coast captain Didier Drogba, who played for Galatasaray for a while, said, "My heart, thoughts and prayers are with all Turkish people."

Beşiktaş's former Brazilian player Talisca said, "My prayers are for this great country Türkiye as well as Syria. the Almighty is with you."

Former German player who donned Antalyaspor and Galatasaray colors, Lukas Podolski, said, "Get well soon, Türkiye. May the Almighty have mercy on those who lost their lives in the earthquake, I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. My heart is with you."

Italian Nicolo Zaniolo, who seems close to joining Galatasaray, and the former Brazilian football player of the Yellow-Reds, Marcao, stated that they are with the Turkish people with their posts.

Former Brazilian football player of Galatasaray, Felipe Melo, said in a video he shared, "Get well soon, my second homeland, my heart. My prayers are with you."

Former Fenerbahçe, Brazilian player, Alex de Souza, said, "Get well soon Türkiye."

Former Dutch forward Robin Van Persie who played for Fenerbahçe said, "I extend my condolences to everyone affected by the devastating earthquake in Türkiye. I wish a speedy recovery for all injured people."

National football player Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who plays for Inter, said, "I invoke mercy for those who died in the earthquake that took place in Kahramanmaraş and felt in many of our cities, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

National player Merih Demiral, who plays for Atalanta, said, "It hurts me to see the people of my country in this state and to witness their pain. May the Almighty help them. We will overcome this together, I hope."

Furkan Korkmaz, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, said, "I'm very sorry. The sad news breaks our hearts, it hurts. My heart is with my beautiful country."

Alperen Şengün, who took part in the Houston Rockets, said, "Get well soon. Condolences to our nation."

Cedi Osman, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, said, "Get well soon Türkiye. Our prayers are with all our citizens affected by the earthquake."

Miami Heat player Ömer Faruk Yurtseven said, "Get well soon Türkiye. Our prayers are with our affected citizens and their relatives. It is extremely sad and hurtful. May the Almighty give our people patience, and strength. My mind, heart and soul are with my beautiful homeland."