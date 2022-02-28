The International Olympic Committee on Monday recommended international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events.

The IOC also stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin of the Olympic Order.

It said the measure by its executive board in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine was taken "after the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government and the government of Belarus through its support in this."

It said it would be unfair to Ukrainian athletes who cannot compete if those from Russia and Belarus could continue and therefore "in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants, the IOC EB recommends that International sports Federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions."

The IOC statement added that Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and deputy chief of staff of the presidential executive office, Dmitry Kozak, were stripped of the Olympic order "based on the exceptional circumstances of the situation and considering the extremely grave violation of the Olympic Truce and other violations of the Olympic Charter by the Russian government in the past."