The International Olympic Committee hopes Friday’s opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Games will be defined by unity, not unrest, and marked by respect for athletes from around the world rather than jeers aimed at Americans.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to attend the ceremony at San Siro Stadium, raising concerns that spectators could target them, or the U.S. team, with boos.

Anger in Italy has been fueled by the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents.

ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations unit is set to support the U.S. State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service during the Feb. 6-22 Olympics.

ICE and Border Patrol agents have come under heavy criticism in the United States over their enforcement of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, and recent news that ICE would operate at the Games sparked anger in Italy and led to protests.

“I hope that the opening ceremony is seen by everyone as an opportunity to be respectful of each other,” IOC President Kirsty Coventry said at a news conference on Wednesday when asked whether she had concerns that American athletes or officials could be booed.

Italian politicians have strongly criticized the presence of ICE agents in the country, despite assurances that there is nothing unusual about the deployment, highlighting how the image of the United States has been tarnished in recent months.

“When we went to the Olympic village, that is the best reminder of how we should be,” Coventry said. “You see athletes from every walk of life. No one is asking what country they come from or what religion. They are all just hanging out.

“It was a real opportunity to put into perspective how we could be, and so, for me, I hope the opening ceremony will do that and will be a reminder for everyone of how we could be,” said Coventry, who took over as IOC president last year.

Vance will be joined by his wife, Usha, the second lady of the United States, for the ceremony. The delegation will also include Rubio, U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta and several former Olympic champions.