Ireland continued their winning streak at the Twenty20 World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi, securing a convincing 56-run victory over Zimbabwe.

Amy Hunter's dynamic 71 and Gaby Lewis's impressive 69 laid a solid foundation for Ireland, with their opening partnership reaching 130 runs off just 14.2 overs.

This set the stage for Ireland's imposing total of 176-3.

In response, Zimbabwe struggled to find their footing, managing only 120-8 off their allotted 20 overs.

Captain Mary-Anne Musonda led the charge with a valiant 48, but it was not enough to overcome Ireland's strong bowling attack.

Ava Canning stood out among the Irish bowlers, finishing with figures of 2-13, while Laura Delany and Cara Murray also chipped in with two wickets each.

This victory marks Ireland's second win in as many matches, following their earlier triumph over the United Arab Emirates by six wickets.

Hunter and Lewis were once again instrumental, both smashing nine fours during their innings, which lasted 71 and 69 balls, respectively.

Orla Prendergast contributed with 15 runs, and Rebecca Stokell finished unbeaten on 15.

Despite a brief rally thanks to Musonda and Modester Mupachikwa's third-wicket partnership, which took Zimbabwe from 20-2 to 76-3, Ireland maintained control throughout the match.

Next up for Ireland is a clash against Vanuatu on Wednesday, as they continue their quest to secure one of the two spots available for this year's World Cup in Bangladesh in September and October.

The tournament features a total of 10 teams, all vying for a chance to compete on the global stage.