The 6th Presidential International Yacht Races wrapped up with a grand award ceremony at Istanbul’s historic Fişekhane on Sunday, honoring top sailors after a year of fierce competition across Türkiye’s symbolic waters.

The event, held under the patronage of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, brought together officials, athletes, and maritime enthusiasts to celebrate the sport’s growing prestige and Türkiye’s expanding role in international yachting.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Serdar Çam, Istanbul Deputy Governor Okan Leblebicier, and Istanbul Open Sea Yacht Racing Club (IAYYK) President Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu attended the ceremony, which capped a four-stage series linking Türkiye’s modern identity with its maritime history.

More than 85 yachts competed this year – up 15% from 2024 – in races that followed ORC standards to ensure fair play across all classes.

The competition began with the Çanakkale Victory Cup in April, commemorating the 1915 Gallipoli Campaign, followed by the Samsun Liberation Cup in May, marking Atatürk’s 1919 landing that launched the War of Independence.

July’s Cyprus Blue Homeland Cup showcased Türkiye’s maritime doctrine in the Eastern Mediterranean, while the final Istanbul Republic Cup, held from Oct. 29-Nov. 2, honored Republic Day with a Bosphorus course connecting Europe and Asia.

Angels of CMC Holding, skippered by Oğuz Ayan, claimed the overall title with consistent performances across all stages.

Samsun Yelken, led by Yusuf Tunç, finished second, and Beymen Club Sailing Team, under Ahmet Köroğlu, placed third.

In the ORC Club category, Unilever Sailing Team, captained by Engin Özden, took top honors ahead of Code-Zero and Kurukahveci Mehmet Efendi. In the Cruising Class, DHO Akova, skippered by Muhammed Ali Şahin, won first place, followed by Team Shine Away and Biance TR.

IAYYK President Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu described the 2025 edition as the most ambitious yet. “We added routes that had never been done before,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA). “At first, we were afraid, but today everyone has earned their cup.” He said the races were designed not only to test skill but also to honor key milestones in Turkish history. “Our sailors continue to wave our glorious flag in the Blue Homeland. With courage drawn from this, we’ve already added new surprise routes to our 2026 calendar.”

Yemlihaoğlu highlighted the importance of yacht tourism to Türkiye’s economy, noting that the European Union earns nearly 350 billion euros ($403 billion) from the sector annually.

“We must take a greater share of this,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Tourism Promotion and Development Agency are working with IAYYK to promote sustainable maritime tourism. On the sporting side, he said, “We have not yet won an Olympic sailing medal. Through events like this, we aim to prepare stronger teams and give our athletes the honor of winning the Presidency’s Cup.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a congratulatory message read during the ceremony, praising the event’s international prestige and contribution to the promotion of Türkiye. “We continue our support for the development of sailing sports,” he wrote. “I congratulate all teams and athletes who succeeded in the 6th Presidential International Yacht Races and those who contributed to its organization.”