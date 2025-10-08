Istanbul is set to host the second edition of the Tour de France’s amateur series, L'Etape Türkiye, on Sunday, promising cyclists a rare intercontinental ride from Asia to Europe.

The event, one of the world’s most prestigious cycling experiences, will kick off from Beykoz Spor Ormanı, offering a scenic yet challenging course through Istanbul’s iconic landscapes.

Ömer Kafkas, General Manager of 78 Event, shared his excitement with İhlas Haber Ajansı, highlighting the city’s readiness for the massive sporting spectacle.

“Last year, we hosted the inaugural L'Etape Türkiye by Tour de France, and it was a resounding success,” Kafkas said. “The Tour de France is a global powerhouse in sports. For two years, we’ve built a strategic partnership to showcase Turkey through sport. What makes L'Etape special is that it welcomes amateur athletes across disciplines, with thousands taking the start. It’s a high-impact event, and Turkey is among the most ambitious stops in the series, particularly with its intercontinental route. With the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Istanbul Governorship, and the Turkish Cycling Federation – alongside 40 institutions – we’re fully prepared to deliver this challenging event.”

The 105-kilometer main course takes riders from Beykoz Spor Ormanı across the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, loops through Seyrantepe, and continues via Kavacık to Riva, offering a unique view of both the Marmara and Black Seas.

A shorter 50-kilometer route is available for cyclists seeking a less demanding experience, while still enjoying the intercontinental thrill. Kafkas emphasized that participants ride on traffic-free roads, ensuring both safety and a platform to promote cycling awareness.

L'Etape Türkiye also draws international attention.

With the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Turkey Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), the race is broadcast live in Turkey and streamed across 80 countries on 180 channels.

Last year, the event generated 2.8 billion media impressions, and organizers aim to exceed three billion this year. Nearly 50 nations are expected to be represented, underscoring the event’s global reach.

Kafkas stressed the economic impact of the race, highlighting its contribution to sports tourism. “Sport tourism is a billion-dollar industry. Events like L'Etape Türkiye, the Presidential Cycling Tour, and the Istanbul Marathon help Turkey claim its share. With 2,000 athletes and their families, accommodations, training, and local spending, the economic footprint is substantial. Expanding these events amplifies both sporting and financial benefits for the country.”