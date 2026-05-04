Istanbul will again turn into a global stage for living heritage as the Ethnosport Culture Festival returns for its eighth edition from May 21 to 24, blending traditional sport, culture and community into one of the city’s most immersive public events.

Staged at Ataturk Airport, the four-day festival offers free entry and a full daily program, drawing thousands of visitors into a space where heritage is not just displayed but lived.

Organized by the World Ethnosport Union, the event continues to expand its global reach, attracting athletes and cultural representatives from across Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and beyond.

What sets Ethnosport apart is its hands-on approach.

Visitors step directly into the action, testing their skill in disciplines such as traditional archery, horseback riding and various forms of wrestling, from oil wrestling to belt and shalwar styles.

Indigenous games like mangala and ashyk sit alongside high-intensity showcases such as kokboru and mounted javelin, turning the grounds into a dynamic arena of both competition and cultural exchange.

Beyond sport, the festival unfolds as a living village.

Nomadic-style tents, oba settlements and themed cultural zones recreate traditional lifestyles, offering an immersive window into the past.

Workshops in crafts and traditional arts invite participation, while stages host performances, music and theatrical shows that carry the rhythm of diverse cultures.

Food remains another cornerstone. Gastronomy areas present a wide range of traditional cuisines, allowing visitors to taste the shared heritage of different regions in one setting.

The festival’s international identity remains one of its strongest draws.

Countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Japan, Korea and Tunisia have previously showcased their traditions, contributing to a vibrant cultural mosaic that positions Istanbul as a meeting point of civilizations.

Family remains central to the experience.

Dedicated children’s zones, interactive games and inclusive programming ensure accessibility for all ages and backgrounds.

Special initiatives also aim to engage disadvantaged groups, reinforcing the festival’s broader message that cultural heritage belongs to everyone.

Since its early editions in the mid-2010s, Ethnosport has grown into more than an annual gathering.

It stands as a platform for preserving collective memory while adapting it to the modern world, bridging generations through sport, art and shared experience.