Under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, and with contributions from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the 4th Presidential International Yacht Races are set to grace the shores of Istanbul on Oct. 27-29.

This unique event, organized in collaboration with the Istanbul Open Sea Yacht Racing Club and under the Istanbul Governorship's guidance, stands as the sole yacht race spanning two continents on the global stage.

In a news conference held at the Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul, on Tuesday, the key figures behind this grand spectacle gathered to shed light on the upcoming event.

Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu, the president of the Istanbul Open Sea Yacht Racing Club, DHL Express Türkiye's General Manager Volkan Demiroğlu, the club's sporting director, Engin Yuvaktaş, and the representative of last year's champions, Team Arçelik, Derya Hamarat, graced the occasion.

As the waters of the iconic Istanbul strait prepare to host the event on Oct. 27-29, Yemlihaoğlu emphasized the values this race intends to embody.

"Friendship, equality, peace and justice are the messages we seek to convey on the waters where two continents meet. In these times, the need for peace and justice has never been more paramount," he said.

With the centenary of the republic on the horizon, Yemlihaoğlu seized the moment, declaring: "This cup signifies much more than just a race. In the very waters where foreign fleets once anchored, our youth now sail. We express our gratitude to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades for granting us this present. We invite all sailors, regardless of their participation in the race, to join us in the parade we will organize. May we sail for countless centuries under our flag on these seas, and I wish you all a wonderful Republic Day celebration."

Volkan Demiroğlu, general manager of DHL Express Türkiye, reiterated the global importance of this race, emphasizing its role in putting Türkiye on the map.

Yuvaktaş, sporting director of the Istanbul Open Sea Yacht Racing Club, revealed their ambition to reach a fleet of 100 boats across three different classes and expressed their support for the novice and family-oriented sailors, who are also encouraged to take part.

Boats race along the Bosporus during the 3rd Presidential International Yacht Races, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2022. (DHA Photo)

Stressing their desire for sailing to be accessible along every inch of Türkiye's coastal borders, Yuvaktaş outlined the event's schedule:

"Any boat capable of sailing between 7 and 25 meters in length can participate in this race, free of charge. On Oct. 27, we will hold buoy races between Caddebostan and the Princes' Islands. The race will commence on the 28th after paying our respects to Atatürk in front of Dolmabahçe Palace on the Bosporus. The 29th marks the magnificent centenary of the republic. We aim to celebrate 100 years together with a morning parade featuring all our boats. Following the parade, we'll conduct our race on the Princes' Islands circuit. The awards for the cup will be distributed across 10 different categories, including special recognition for female sailors and university students. After completing the Muğla stage, the championship will be decided in the Istanbul stage."

Hamarat, the representative of last year's champions from Team Arçelik, announced their determination to bring back the cup they held for a year.

She revealed that the boat they are using is a vessel previously owned by Mustafa Koç, who sadly passed away in 2016.

"With his enduring spiritual support," she said, "We are determined to win this race again. This year, we face formidable competitors, including professional teams from abroad, which only adds to the thrill of the race. We hope our spectators will relish this excitement with us as we set our sights on reclaiming the cup."

The upcoming Presidential International Yacht Races in Istanbul are not merely a competition but a celebration of unity, tradition and the enduring spirit of the seas that have connected people for centuries.