The European Olympic Committees (EOC) have chosen Türkiye's Istanbul as the host city for the 2027 European Games, the continent's grandest Olympic event, held every four years.

Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu expressed the city's excitement, calling it a historic day for their sports and the country as a whole.

"We are here at the historic Saraçhane building, in the home of 16 million people, to announce the great news of bringing the 2027 European Games to Istanbul," he added. "I believe that this great success will be recorded in history not only as a victory for our city but also as a joint victory for our sports community, our country, our nation and our state."

Imamoğlu highlighted the swift progress in discussions with the European Olympic Committees since mid-2023, expressing gratitude to EOC President Spyros Capralos and all officials for their warm interest and constructive approach.

He emphasized the significance of hosting such a major sporting event in Istanbul, a city that has not previously hosted a multisport event despite its size and previous bids for the Olympic Games.

Following discussions with the EOC and convincing various authorities in Türkiye, Istanbul's hosting of the 2027 European Games was officially confirmed by the EOC Executive Board in a unanimous decision.

"While we announce this great result to you, the EOC Executive Board is also sharing the same announcement with the whole world," Imamoğlu said. "We have postponed the official signing ceremony to the coming weeks due to the local elections in our country this weekend. Undoubtedly, achieving such a large and serious organization requires great coordination and solidarity. We are very pleased to have achieved this through intense efforts."

He highlighted Türkiye's ability to successfully organize various sports events, from the Universiade to Formula One, demonstrating the country's experience and enthusiasm for sports.

"With all our experience and excitement, we have set our sights on the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and objectively speaking, we are a city ahead of all our competitors," Imamoğlu added. "I have no doubt that we will realize the 2027 European Games as the best in history, hand in hand, and I believe that Istanbul will add great value to this special event. The Istanbul 2027 European Games will be a great success story for everyone involved."

EOC President Spyros Capralos expressed enthusiasm for Istanbul's successful bid to host the European Games 2027, highlighting the city's longstanding commitment to international sports and its vibrant sporting culture.

"The EOC is delighted to have approved Istanbul’s candidature to host the European Games 2027. It is great news for both Europe’s athletes and the city," he said on the EOC website.

Capralos emphasized Istanbul's strong connection to sports, noting how the city has integrated sports into daily life for the benefit of its residents.

He expressed confidence that Istanbul will provide an ideal setting for Europe's top athletes to showcase their talents in 2027.

Building on the success of the Krakow-Malopolska 2023 European Games, the EOC and the Istanbul team aim to increase the number of competitions that will serve as qualification events for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

This strategic move would offer Turkish athletes the opportunity to qualify for the Olympics on home soil, supported by a passionate local audience, including friends and family.

Istanbul's venue plan for the European Games 2027 involves no additional construction, as the city already boasts venues that are either built or planned for future events.

This approach aligns with Istanbul's commitment to sustainability and cost-effectiveness in hosting major sporting events.