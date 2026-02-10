A series of on-air gaffes during the opening ceremony of the Milano-Cortina Winter Games has plunged Italy’s state broadcaster into embarrassment and triggered protest action by its own journalists.

RaiSport commentators announced protest measures on Monday, including a strike after the Winter Games, following a chaotic commentary performance by channel director Paolo Petrecca that aired live on Friday and quickly went viral.

RaiSport, part of the state-owned Rai network, is providing free-to-air coverage of Italy’s home Olympics.

The broadcaster confirmed to The Associated Press (AP) that Petrecca has been removed from the commentary team for the Feb. 22 closing ceremony following a meeting between Rai CEO Giampaolo Rossi and senior executives.

Petrecca’s mistakes began almost immediately.

He welcomed viewers to the “Stadio Olimpico,” Rome’s famed Olympic Stadium, despite the ceremony taking place inside Milan’s iconic San Siro, home to Inter Milan and AC Milan and one of Europe’s most recognizable venues.

Moments later, as cameras focused on Italian actress Matilda De Angelis, Petrecca announced, “The show continues with Mariah Carey,” confusing the Hollywood star with the global pop icon more than two decades her senior. De Angelis later leaned into the moment, posting ceremony photos on Instagram with the caption, “Please, call me Mariah.”

The missteps continued as Italian President Sergio Mattarella entered the stadium alongside International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry. Petrecca identified Coventry as “his daughter,” a remark that drew swift backlash online and added to growing internal frustration within RaiSport.

The channel’s Comitato di Redazione, the internal body representing journalists and commentators, said all staff would withhold bylines until the end of the Games and confirmed plans for three days of strikes afterward.

“We have all been embarrassed, without exception, and through no fault of our own,” the committee said in a statement. “This is the worst moment in RaiSport’s history during one of the most anticipated sporting events ever.”

Petrecca was not scheduled to commentate on the opening ceremony but stepped in after veteran broadcaster Auro Bulbarelli withdrew. Bulbarelli had removed himself after inadvertently spoiling what was meant to be a surprise appearance by President Mattarella, who arrived aboard a classic orange Milan tram driven by motorcycle racing legend Valentino Rossi.

Further criticism followed Petrecca’s failure to recognize Italy’s men’s and women’s volleyball teams as they carried the Olympic flame. Both squads are reigning world champions, and the women are also the current Olympic champions. Petrecca named only one player, referring to the rest as “other torchbearers.”

Men’s team captain Simone Giannelli responded dryly on Instagram, writing, “Thanks to the commentators,” followed by three laughing emojis.