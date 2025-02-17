Jake Paul stirred up a storm after making a shocking claim about boxing legend Mike Tyson's health during a conversation with streamer Adin Ross.

In a bizarre statement about psychedelics, Paul asserted that Tyson had been diagnosed with Parkinson's but was "cured" after smoking toad.

"Ayahuasca is really good for your brain as well. And same with toad! Toad cured Tyson's Parkinson's so that he could come back and fight," Paul boldly declared. When pressed for more details, he simply added, "You smoke it."

Paul faced backlash after mistakenly claiming Mike Tyson had Parkinson's, prompting confusion among fans.

He quickly clarified on social media, blaming the internet for misinterpreting his words and explaining he meant Tyson used toad venom for pain relief, not Parkinson's.

Tyson's spokesperson quickly responded, putting the rumors to rest, stating that the former heavyweight champion is in good health.

“Mike is happy and perfectly healthy,” the spokesperson confirmed to DailyMail.com. "He doesn’t have Parkinson's or any other illness."

Despite Paul's claims, Parkinson's disease remains incurable, with treatments aimed only at managing symptoms, not curing the condition.

Tyson's return to boxing has sparked intense debate, with some questioning whether he should continue fighting.

At a recent horse racing event, Tyson recalled his experience with Paul’s fight, admitting he still had not fully recovered.

"You know what I remember? Coming back from the first round, and then the next thing I remember, Jake is doing some kind of bow," Tyson told Covino & Rich on FOX Sports.

Though Tyson reportedly earned $20 million from the fight, his family has voiced strong concerns about his return to the ring.

His wife, Lakiha Spicer, has openly opposed him stepping back into boxing, and his son, Amir Tyson, echoed those feelings, saying, "I think he's done. My stepmom, she's saying he's done, and they're a team. That’s husband-and-wife stuff."