Jake Paul is setting his sights higher – literally.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is reportedly in advanced talks to face two-time former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in what could be one of boxing’s most headline-grabbing events of 2025.

Multiple outlets, including The Ring Magazine, report that the fight is being finalized for December in Miami and will stream live on Netflix, marking the platform’s latest foray into combat sports.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who represents Joshua under Matchroom Boxing, called the matchup a “maybe,” confirming that discussions are ongoing and an announcement could come as early as Nov. 17.

The potential blockbuster comes after Paul’s planned exhibition bout with Gervonta “Tank” Davis fell apart. That fight – set for Nov. 14 at Miami’s Kaseya Center – was canceled when Davis became the target of a criminal investigation following a civil lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, who accused the WBA lightweight champion of physical abuse and kidnapping.

Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) has denied all allegations.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs), 28, has steadily climbed the boxing ladder since turning professional in 2020, carving out a lucrative niche that blurs sport and spectacle.

His last two fights drew huge audiences: a unanimous-decision win over 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November 2024 and another against Julio esar Chavez Jr. in June 2025.

Both showcased Paul’s improved ring composure – though critics continue to question his opponents’ age and competitiveness.

Joshua, 36, brings far greater pedigree. The 6-foot-6 Briton, who won Olympic gold in 2012 and unified the heavyweight titles by 2017, holds a 28-4 record with 25 KOs. After a brutal knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in 2024, Joshua returned in emphatic fashion on Nov. 4, 2025, flooring former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a first-round demolition.

The proposed Joshua-Paul bout would mark a collision of two worlds – legacy boxing versus influencer entertainment.

Paul, who has fought as heavy as 227 pounds, would enter undersized against Joshua’s 250-plus frame but undeterred in confidence.

“This is the biggest fight of my life – and his,” Paul boasted recently on social media.