Jake Paul’s boldest gamble in boxing ended violently and controversially, as former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua stopped the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter in the sixth round, prompting Paul’s promotion company to threaten legal action against claims that the bout was fixed.

Fighting in his first true heavyweight test, Paul was knocked out by Joshua on Dec. 19 at Miami’s Kaseya Center in a Netflix-streamed event promoted by Paul’s own Most Valuable Promotions.

It was Paul’s second professional loss and his first by stoppage, leaving him hospitalized with a broken jaw that required surgery.

Paul, 28, entered the bout at 12-1, having built a lucrative but polarizing boxing career since turning pro in 2020.

Wins over former MMA champions Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley along with a blockbuster victory over Mike Tyson in November 2024 fueled his rise, but Joshua represented a steep and unforgiving leap.

A 2012 Olympic gold medalist and former two-time unified heavyweight champion, Joshua brought elite power, timing and experience despite coming off a September 2024 knockout loss to Daniel Dubois.

From the opening bell, the difference was evident.

Paul showed toughness early, absorbing pressure and surviving heavy exchanges.

He later claimed he won two rounds and briefly stunned Joshua. But the Briton stayed composed, gradually breaking Paul down before finishing him with a crushing sixth-round knockout.

The loss dropped Paul to 12-2 (7 KOs).

Joshua’s win, meanwhile, revived his momentum and boosted his U.S. profile, with potential mega-fights including a long-discussed showdown with Tyson Fury in 2026 firmly back on the table.

The aftermath, however, quickly veered away from boxing analysis and into conspiracy.

Online critics questioned why Joshua did not end the fight sooner, pointing to his pre-fight prediction of an early knockout.

Viral posts alleged Joshua deliberately extended the bout to make Paul appear competitive, with one widely shared claim posted by a self-described lawyer suggesting a pre-arranged agreement that Joshua ultimately ignored.

Those accusations sparked swift and forceful pushback from MVP.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show on Dec. 22, MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said the promotion’s lawyers are pursuing legal action against individuals spreading what he called defamatory claims.

“Our lawyers are actively going after a number of people,” Bidarian said, calling the allegations “absurd” and pointing to Paul’s serious injuries as proof the fight was legitimate. “You don’t fake a broken jaw.”

Bidarian also addressed skepticism voiced publicly by veteran promoter Lou DiBella, who questioned Joshua’s effort and dared MVP to sue him, writing online that the situation “isn’t good for boxing.” Bidarian declined to name specific legal targets but described the claims as “mind-blowing.”

“There’s never once in Jake Paul’s career been any talk of fixing,” he said. “That narrative only showed up because Jake lasted longer than people expected.”

Suspicion has followed Paul throughout his boxing career, fueled by his celebrity roots and carefully curated matchmaking. Similar allegations followed his Tyson win last year, including a widely debunked “leaked script.” MVP previously dismissed those claims as baseless.

Legally, accusing fighters or promoters of fixing bouts can cross into defamation if false and damaging. While Paul’s team has threatened lawsuits before, no major cases have reached public resolution. This latest response signals a more aggressive stance as influencer-driven boxing continues to blur the line between spectacle and sport.

The Joshua fight again exposed that divide. Critics argue Paul’s events prioritize entertainment over competitive purity.

Supporters counter that he delivers massive audiences, new fans and financial lifelines to boxing even in defeat.

No lawsuits have been publicly filed. Paul is recovering from surgery and teasing a return in 2026. Joshua’s camp is weighing its next move.