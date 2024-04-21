The 134.7-kilometer (83.7-mile) Antalya-Antalya stage of the Presidential Tour of Türkiye concluded with Fabio Jakobsen from the DSM-Firmenich Team claiming victory in 2 hours, 56 minutes, and 31 seconds.

The TUR 2024 continues on Monday with the 190.6-kilometer Kemer-Kaş (Kalkan) stage.

Featuring 25 teams from 14 countries and 172 athletes, the 59th Presidential Tour of Türkiye kicked off from Duden Park.

As the race commenced, cyclists grappled with calm winds and rising temperatures, leading to occasional challenges in maintaining speed and tempo.

This resulted in fluctuations in pace and a one-minute gap between groups following a slowdown.

However, the last 10 kilometers saw no breakaway from the peloton.

Spectators eagerly positioned themselves along the barriers for a breathtaking finish.

As the peloton charged toward the finish line, Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen launched a spectacular attack in the final 50 meters, securing first place.

Sasha Weeames clinched second, and Simon Dehairs finished third.

The medal presentation ceremony saw winners honored by Hamza Yerlikaya, deputy minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Türkiye, Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin, and Mehmet Tuncer, director general of Support and Financial Services at the Presidency.

Additionally, Fabio Jakobsen received the Turquoise jersey from Emin Müftüoğlu, president of the Turkish Cycling Federation, and Veli Ozan Çakır, director general of Sports.

The Green jersey was handed to Jakobsen by Yavuz Gürhan, director of Sports and Youth in Antalya.

Michal Pomorski received the Red jersey from Fikri Hayali, vice president of the Cycling Federation, while Vinzent Dort was awarded the White jersey by Müftüoğlu.

The race, spanning 1,188 kilometers over eight days, will culminate with the Istanbul-Istanbul stage on Sunday, April 28, where the winner will claim the Turquoise jersey.

The tour, starting in Antalya and ending in Istanbul, is one of Türkiye's premier events.

Cyclists including the renowned Mark Cavendish, with 163 career victories, gathered at the starting point early Sunday.