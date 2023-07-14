The vibrant city of Istanbul set the stage for the commencement of the highly anticipated "Martyr Ömer Halisdemir Cycling Tour," organized by the Arnavutköy Municipality.

Athletes from various backgrounds and disciplines gathered at the iconic Arnavutköy 15 July Square, marking the beginning of the seventh edition of this extraordinary cycling event, held annually to pay tribute to the martyrs and injured victims of the FETÖ coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

In a heartfelt speech delivered at the opening ceremony, Arnavutköy Mayor Ahmet Haşim Baltacı shared the inspiration behind this meaningful tour.

He emphasized the significance of honoring those brave souls who fearlessly confronted death during the coup attempt, highlighting the community's collective responsibility to support and stand in solidarity with them.

"How can we repay these individuals who faced death head-on? At the very least, we can respond by making them feel our unwavering support, both spiritually and mentally. We want them to know that they are not alone; we are with them every step of the way," Mayor Baltacı said.

Arnavutköy Mayor Ahmet Haşim Baltacı speaks ahead of the Martyr Ömer Halisdemir Cycling Tour, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 8, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Ebubekir Şamcı, a remarkable 15-year-old cyclist, stood out as the youngest participant in the tour.

Hailing from the Konya Selçuklu Municipality Sports Club, Şamcı expressed his immense pride in being part of such a significant event.

His youthful energy exemplified the spirit of the Martyr Ömer Halisdemir Cycling Tour, symbolizing the indomitable resilience that lies within the hearts of the younger generation.

Following the ceremony, Mayor Baltacı, accompanied by Arnavutköy District Governor Mahmut Hersanlıoğlu and their entourage, bid farewell to the athletes, as they embarked on their journey from Istanbul.

With unwavering determination and a deep sense of purpose, the cyclists set off from Arnavutköy, pedaling their way toward their first destination: the July 15 Martyrs' Office, situated on the July 15 Martyrs' Bridge.

The athletes paused for a moment of reflection and offered prayers to honor the memories of the fallen heroes who had bravely sacrificed their lives for their country.

Organizers of the Martyr Ömer Halisdemir Cycling Tour pose for a photo ahead of the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 12, 2023. (AA Photo)

Their awe-inspiring journey continued as they traversed nine provinces and covered an impressive distance of 1100 kilometers (683.5 miles) over eight days.

Venturing through Kocaeli, Yalova, Bursa, Kütahya, Afyonkarahisar, Konya, Aksaray, and finally arriving in Niğde Bor, the birthplace of the heroic martyr Ömer Halisdemir.

Touching tribute

Throughout their expedition, the cyclists carried a symbolic mission with them.

In each province they visited, they collected soil from local cemeteries, preserving it in a special box.

As they reached their final stop in Niğde, the athletes planned to present this sacred soil to the family of Martyr Halisdemir, a poignant gesture honoring his memory and paying respect to his final resting place.

Muğla Road Bike Race

Coinciding with the seventh anniversary of the FETÖ coup attempt on July 15, 2016, the city of Muğla is all set to host the thrilling July 15 Martyrs' Commemoration Road Bike Race.

Anticipation is high, with over 300 athletes expected to participate across multiple categories.

The race will begin at the Muğla Menteşe Atatürk Monument, culminating in a grand finish at the Marmaris Atatürk Square.

Covering a distance of 62 kilometers, the cyclists will pedal, honoring the memory of the July 15 martyrs.

This year, the race promises to be grander and more comprehensive than ever before, paying a fitting tribute to the brave martyrs and veterans.

Bicycle convoys from different regions are set to converge in Muğla on July 14, creating an atmosphere of unity and solidarity.

The race will kick off at 9:00 am on July 15, offering spectators an unforgettable display of athleticism and patriotic fervor.

As the sun sets on the day's exhilarating events, the awards ceremony will take place at the hotel in Marmaris that was infamously associated with the attempted assassination of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by FETÖ.

The July 15 Martyrs' Commemoration Road Bike Race, which originally began as a local event, has now gained national prominence.

Its inclusion in the Turkish Cycling Federation's 2023 activity program further solidifies its significance as a testament to the resilience and determination of the Turkish people.