Kenyan long-distance runner Robert Kipkemboi and Ethiopian athlete Sechale Dalasa raced to victory in the 44th edition of the Istanbul Marathon on Sunday.

Kipkemboi claimed the first position in the men's event, finishing the 42.2-kilometer (26.2-mile) intercontinental run in 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 18 seconds.

Kenyan-born Bahraini Marius Kimutai was just 9 seconds behind in second place, while Sila Kiptoo from Ethiopia came third with a time of 2:11.42.

In the women’s category, Dalasa led an Ethiopian podium sweep with a 2:25.54 run.

Melesech Tsegaye clinched the second position with a time of 2:29.01, followed by her compatriot Ethlemahu Sintayehu on 2:31.38.

The top three runners in both the men’s and women’s events bagged $20,000, $10,000 and $6,000 in prize money, respectively.

Nearly 30,000 athletes, including 56 elite runners, took part in the marathon, which started from Istanbul’s Asian side and ended in the Turkish metropolis’ European part.

World's only intercontinental race

The participants crossed between the two continents over the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, backdropped by a spectacular view of the Bosporus strait.

The race route also traversed several of Istanbul’s famed historical sites, including the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia.

The idea of running from Asia to Europe, first proposed by the daily Tercuman in 1973, was realized in 1979 upon the initiative of a group of German tourists.

The Istanbul Marathon, which is included in the "Gold Label Road Races" of the World Athletics Association (IAAF), is among the most popular marathons in the world.

The race kicked off at 9 a.m. local time (6 a.m. GMT) in the Altunizade neighborhood of Üsküdar district on the Asian side of the Turkish metropolis and ended at Sultanahmet Square, on the European side.

One of Europe's top cities

Istanbul – home to more than 15.50 million people – was ranked the sixth-best European city for marathon runners in a study last year.

The five-factor study by Runners Need, a London-based specialist running kit retailer, considered the air quality, weather conditions, number of landmarks, cost of running necessities and marathon popularity of over 60 European cities to rank the continent’s marathon destinations.

Istanbul scored in the Top 10 for two factors. The city provides one of the most scenic running routes in Europe, with 621 landmarks to take in.

It was also the second most affordable destination in the study, offering a running package (water, bananas and running trainers) that is 36% cheaper than average.

The overall rankings were topped by Barcelona, Madrid and Athens, respectively.