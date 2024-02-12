Tributes poured in on Monday for Kelvin Kiptum, the Kenyan running prodigy and world record holder in the marathon, who tragically lost his life in a car accident at the young age of 24.

Kiptum, who was viewed as a top contender for the Paris 2024 Olympics, was driving from Kaptagat to Eldoret in Kenya's Rift Valley late on Sunday when his vehicle veered off the road and collided with a tree around 11 p.m. local time.

The accident claimed the lives of Kiptum and his Rwandan coach, Gervais Hakizimana, while a female passenger, Sharon Chepkurui Kosgei, sustained serious injuries, according to police reports.

According to an official police statement from Elgeyo Marakwet County, where the crash occurred, Kiptum lost control of his vehicle, veering off-road into a ditch before striking a large tree. The impact was fatal for Kiptum and Hakizimana, while Kosgei was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Images circulating in Kenyan media depicted the wreckage of the vehicle, showing the extent of the damage, with the windshield shattered and the roof and doors severely mangled.

Kiptum burst onto the marathon scene when he ran a world record of 2:00:35 in Chicago in October, shaving 34 seconds off fellow Kenyan star Eliud Kipchoge's previous record.

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum celebrates winning the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in a world record time of 2 hours and 35 seconds, Chicago, U.S., Oct. 8, 2023. (AFP Photo)

He was just 23 at the time, and competing in only his third marathon.

Kiptum also won his other two races – his debut in Valencia in 2022 and a follow-up in London the following year.

Kipchoge said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of the "rising star" who surpassed his record.

"An athlete who had a whole life ahead of him to achieve incredible greatness," Kipchoge said in a statement on X.

Kenya's President William Ruto described Kiptum as "one of the world's finest sportsmen who broke barriers to secure a marathon record."

"An extraordinary sportsman has left an extraordinary mark on the globe," he said on X.

Incredible Athlete

From herding goats just a decade ago, Kiptum had announced he would attempt in April to become the first man to run an official marathon under the mythical two-hour mark.

World Athletics said his debut was the fastest in history and mourned the loss of "one of the most exciting new prospects to emerge in road running in recent years."

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said that only last week he had been in Chicago to officially ratify Kiptum's historic time.

"An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly," Coe said in a statement.

Faith Kipyegon, who has set world records in the 1,500m and the 5,000m, left a wordless tribute on X: three crying emojis and a Kenyan flag.

Kiptum and Kipchoge were anticipated to run together for the first time this summer at the Paris Olympics.

"With the Olympics just days away, we mourn the untimely departure of a promising talent," the president of Kenya's National Olympic Committee Paul Tergat said on X.

"Kelvin's recent ratified record in Chicago showcased his potential for a bright future, representing the next generation of Olympic greatness."

Kenyan two-time Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha described his death as a "huge loss."

Humble Beginnings

Kiptum hailed from Chepkorio, a village in the Rift Valley that is the heartland of Kenyan distance running, and where ultimately his death occurred.

Ten years ago, barely a teen, he herded goats and sheep and then began following Hakizimana and other runners as they trained in the legendary high-altitude region.

By 2019, Kiptum ran two half-marathons in two weeks, clocking 60:48 in Copenhagen and 59:53 in Belfort, France. He began training with Hakizimana, who stayed in Kenya when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Kiptum's death is the latest in a series of tragedies to hit Kenya's young athletic hopefuls.

In 2011, Kenyan marathon great Samuel Wanjiru died at the same age after winning the title at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

According to a pathologist, Wanjiru was killed by being struck on the head with a blunt object.

In 2021, distance running star Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death at the age of 25 at her house in Iten, near Eldoret.

Her husband Ibrahim Rotich went on trial for her murder in November last year.

At the end of December, Kenyan-born Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat was found dead in his car near Eldoret with a stab wound to his neck. Two men have been charged with his murder.