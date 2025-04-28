Kenya’s Alex Nzioka Matata and Miriam Chebet stole the show at Sunday’s Türkiye İş Bankası Istanbul Half Marathon, but it was Turkish runner Sezgin Ataç who gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about with a historic fifth-place finish.

Under clear skies and swirling winds along Istanbul’s historic peninsula, Matata crossed the tape first in the men’s 21K race with a blistering time of 59:40, while Chebet dominated the women’s field in 1:06:00.

Kenyan athlete Alex Nzioka Matata crosses the line as he wins the 21-kilometer race during the 20th Türkiye İş Bankası Istanbul Half Marathon, organized by Istanbul Municipality (IBB), Istanbul, Türkiye, April 27, 2025. (AA Photo)

Both victories reinforced Kenya’s grip on distance running’s global stage.

Yet the spotlight back home fell on Ataç, whose 1:01:48 performance marked the best-ever finish by a Turkish athlete in the prestigious event, one of only 11 "Gold Label" races in the world.

"It’s been a record-breaking day with incredible competition," Türkiye Atletizm Federasyonu (TAF) President Ahmet Karadağ said after the race. "Sezgin Ataç’s result is a beacon of hope for the future of Turkish distance running. I had promised that within two years, a Turkish runner would reach the podium. We are now closer than ever."

The elite field included 49 top runners – 22 men and 27 women – who launched from Yenikapı’s Langa Station at 9:15 a.m. and navigated a scenic, grueling course past Kumkapı, Sarayburnu, Sirkeci, Karaköy, and the Galata Bridge before looping back to the starting point.

Earlier, nearly 18,000 participants had packed the streets for the 10K and 21K races combined, prompting widespread traffic restrictions.

Key arteries like Kennedy Avenue, Galata Bridge, and portions of Cibali and Balat were closed to vehicles throughout the morning.

Despite challenging gusts, race organizers praised the high level of competition, noting that not only elite runners but also emerging international talents flocked to Istanbul to test themselves.

“Matata’s winning time sets a global standard,” Karadağ added, “but Ataç’s performance signals a new era. With continued investment and belief, Turkish athletes are ready to make their mark worldwide."