Throughout athletics' tumultuous history, doping scandals have marred the sport, with various nations implicated: East Germany's organized system in the 1970s and '80s, Soviet field athletes during the Cold War, Chinese long-distance runners in the 1990s, and Russia's state-sponsored regime that tainted London 2012, among others.

Yet, the latest wave of positive drug tests has pockmarked a nation once seen as a distance-running powerhouse with an ideal blend of natural talent and nurturing.

Kenya, famed for its unrivaled distance-running prowess, has now fallen victim to the dark side of athletics.

The list of disgraced Kenyan athletes has grown steadily, tarnishing the country's reputation as a dominant force in the sport.

Names like Rhonex Kipruto, Wilson Kipsang, Abraham Kiptum, Jemima Sumgong, Daniel Wanjiru, Asbel Kiprop and Elijah Manangoi were all suspended due to suspected doping offenses.

Brett Clothier, the head of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the independent body formed five years ago to combat doping, issued a stern warning –braced for more doping cases in Kenya in the coming months and years.

A wake-up call to all, he emphasized the urgency to get the situation under control before it is too late.

Kenya's unique position as a distance-running mecca, coupled with financial incentives and a lack of anti-doping infrastructure, has unfortunately created an environment ripe for illicit activities.

Road running, the most lucrative aspect of athletics, offers substantial prizes and appearance fees.

For Kenyan runners, these rewards provide an opportunity for financial stability and success beyond their wildest dreams.

Unfortunately, this has also led to a proliferation of doping, transforming the sport into a "wild west" of uncoordinated illicit drug usage, driven by financial gain.

Kenya's abundance of talent, from elite to sub-elite athletes, presents a challenge for anti-doping efforts.

While the top athletes are subject to rigorous testing, those below often escape scrutiny.

Clothier stressed that catching the cheats was crucial, but the focus needs to expand to include all levels of Kenyan runners.

Kenya's anti-doping infrastructure is undergoing transformation.

Increased funding and intensified testing are part of the strategy to combat the issue.

The government's commitment to allocating $5 million annually for anti-doping efforts and the creation of the Road Running Integrity Programme are positive steps toward a cleaner sport.

World Athletics President, Lord Coe, is convinced that Kenya's efforts warrant support.

Comparing Kenya to Russia, Coe praised the country's determination to strengthen anti-doping systems.

Collaboration between the AIU and Kenyan anti-doping agencies is a testament to the collective effort to root out doping.

The road ahead is arduous, but the growing list of failed drug tests signifies progress, not failure.

Uncovering the extent of the problem in Kenya is the first step toward lasting change.

With dedicated funds, improved testing, and a united front against doping, there is hope for a future where Kenyan distance running can thrive on pure talent and passion for the sport.

In the short term, more doping cases may have surfaced, and the sport's image may have suffered.

Yet, this does not deter the fight for integrity and clean competition.