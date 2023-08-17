Kenya, a perennial powerhouse in distance races, is preparing to unleash its fleet-footed athletes on the global stage.

However, this spectacular display of athleticism is not without its shadows.

With each medal earned, Kenya's reputation is further ensnared in the web of suspicion woven by a doping crisis that threatens to cast a long shadow over its celebrated legacy.

Kenya's modern history is interwoven with unparalleled triumphs in distance running.

A legacy of legends, their names are scribed in the athletic greatness chronicles.

Yet a decade marred by a series of positive drug tests that have tainted its image, transforming Kenya into the sport's newest pariah of doping, teetering on the precipice of an international ban as ominous as Russia's.

On both sides of the globe, anti-doping authorities grapple with the challenge of taming this beast. "We're committed to purifying our homeland," affirmed Faith Kipyegon, a star among Kenyan middle-distance runners, whose meteoric rise has remained untainted by doping allegations.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates after winning gold in the final of the women's 1,500-meter race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo)

However, like many of her compatriots, Kipyegon faces incessant questioning, compelled to address over 180 doping sanctions imposed on Kenyan athletes since 2017.

To dissect Kenya's predicament, one must delve deep into its distinctive athletic landscape.

Brett Clothier, the visionary at the helm of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), unravels the complexity.

Speaking with The Associated Press (AP) ahead of the world championships in Budapest, Clothier said, "Kenya's dilemma isn't just a mirror image of other cases. It's an enigma, a lure to doping unparalleled."

The heart of Kenya's issue lies not only in the marathon tracks but also in the sprawling roads that crisscross the globe.

Clothier painted a vivid picture of the marathoners and long-distance racers who blaze trails on the less glamorous, but highly lucrative, routes away from the spotlight.

These athletes run not just for glory, but to outrun poverty's relentless grip.

Kenyan athletes train together just after dawn on a dusty track, Kaptagat Forest, Kenya, Jan. 30, 2016. (AP Photo)

Here, the siren song of quick fortunes echoes louder than in the more affluent corners of the world.

The motivation, while not an excuse, provides a glimpse into the extraordinary pressures Kenyan athletes endure.

"It's a game-changer, this money," Clothier said.

The financial gains extend beyond the individual, embracing families and entire communities. "In essence, it's an economic necessity," he added.

This backdrop does not justify doping, but it does illuminate the stark reality that Kenyan athletes face unique vulnerabilities.

Driven by the sheer numbers – hundreds of distance runners with dreams of triumph – the landscape becomes treacherous to regulate.

Unlike other nations with a handful of contenders, Kenya's fertile talent pool is vast and uncontainable, stretching from marathons to 800-meter sprints.

The path to redemption, Clothier clarified, does not absolve Kenya's missteps.

He unabashedly critiqued the nation's weak anti-doping infrastructure.

Until recently, it was a realm of ineffectual guardrails and nonexistent vigilance.

Kenya established a national anti-doping agency only in 2016 – a surprising revelation given its historical prominence in distance running.

A mere $2.5 million annual commitment was woefully insufficient until this year's radical transformation.

The number of athletes in Kenya's doping testing pool has surged from a meager 38 to a robust 300.

"Kenya was, frankly, a wild, uncontrollable arena," he added.

A turning point came in November, a precipice where the prospect of a total ban loomed.

The Kenyan government's commitment of $5 million annually for the next five years was the beacon of hope.

Acknowledging the endemic nature of the issue marked a crucial stride, superseding years of attributing the crisis to a handful of rogue foreign actors.

Amid these tumultuous currents, the AIU charts a course to rescue Kenyan athletics.

A five-year odyssey commences, with elite athletes subject to rigorous scrutiny.

As the plan expands to encompass the extensive horde of road runners, Clothier acknowledged the bumpy road ahead. "It's going to be an arduous journey," he said.