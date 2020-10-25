Khabib Nurmagomedov choked Justin Gaethje unconscious in the second round to successfully defend his UFC lightweight title and then said he was retiring from the sport following a fierce brawl at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Dagestani-born fighter, nicknamed "The Eagle," was struggling to overcome is the absence of his coach and father Abdulmanap, who passed away in July.

The undefeated 32-year-old collapsed in the center of the octagon and sobbed following his defeat of Gaethje. On getting up he took off his gloves and said: "This is my last fight in the UFC."

The 57-year-old, who died from complications caused by COVID-19, was instrumental in his son's rise to the top of MMA, holding an unbeaten record of 29-0 and a fearsome reputation as one of the best ever to step in the cage.

Nurmagomedov said that he talked to his mother for three days before deciding to accept the fight against Gaethje.

The American troubled the champion with leg kicks but succumbed to a triangle choke in the second round as Nurmagomedov cemented his claim to be the most dominant MMA fighter of all time with a 29-0 record.

